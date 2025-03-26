Empower Through Music Society Presents: A Night of Stories, Songs & Impact

Two Special Events in Chilliwack and New Westminster to Support Music Education for Underserved Youth



World Record Attempt: Kris will teach the longest non-stop music lesson—over 24 hours of music, passion, and endurance!

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Empower Through Music Society is proud to present A Night of Stories, Songs & Impact, two special events celebrating the power of music and storytelling. Taking place in Chilliwack on April 5th at The Vineyard Community Centre and New Westminster on April 8th at The Anvil Theatre, these evenings will showcase a diverse lineup of musicians and storytellers while supporting music education for underserved youth.

Empower Through Music - Two Shows and One Mission (CNW Group/Empower Through Music)

Every ticket purchased and donation made helps provide music lessons, instruments, and opportunities to young people, fostering creativity, confidence, and personal growth.

About Empower Through Music Society

Founded in 2018, Empower Through Music Society is a nationally recognized charity dedicated to breaking barriers and making music education accessible to all. The organization provides hands-on mentorship, instruments, and performance opportunities, ensuring that learning music is possible for every child, regardless of circumstances.

Featured Performers

Ethan Smith – A rising star in BC's music scene, Ethan regularly performs in front of 18,000+ fans at Vancouver Canucks games and has taken the stage at major events like the Winter Games celebration. His soulful voice and heartfelt performances make him an artist to watch.

Kris Schulz – A world-class fingerstyle acoustic guitarist and Co-Founder of Empower Through Music, Kris has earned international recognition for his intricate and emotional playing style. A passionate mentor, he is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Solomon Standing – This band of brothers and lifelong friends reunites only for special causes, delivering their signature acoustic-driven sound that spreads joy and connection.

Senny – A Belgo-Congolese artist whose music is shaped by her multicultural journey. Her neo-soul-inspired EP, Bleue, blends English and French lyricism into an intimate and evocative sound.

The event will also feature performances from young musicians in the Empower Through Music program, showcasing the impact of accessible music education.

Event Details

Chilliwack – April 5th, 7:00–9:00 PM | The Vineyard Community Centre, 45892 Wellington Ave.

Tickets & Info: https://www.empowerthroughmusic.org/events

New Westminster – April 8th, 7:00–9:00 PM | The Anvil Theatre, 777 Columbia Street

Tickets & Info: https://anviltheatre.ca/event/a-night-of-stories-song-and-impact/

Join us for an inspiring night of music, storytelling, and community as we work to ensure every child has the chance to experience the magic of music.

World Record Attempt: Kris is also taking on a world record attempt for the longest non-stop music lesson, teaching for over 24 hours straight in a marathon of music, passion, and endurance!

SOURCE Empower Through Music

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Kris Schulz, [email protected], 778 895 2409, www.empowerthroughmusic.org