EMPOWER Launches "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum On AGORACOM To Act As An Investor Social Media Platform

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTC: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as one of the Company's primary social media platforms to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Company will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Corporation among small cap investors.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR PUBLIC COMPANY EXECUTIVES AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to serious consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which enables the Company to continue utilizing these channels while making AGORACOM the primary HUB of investor engagement.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum and read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The EMPOWER Discussion Forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

Verified officer at launch:

Steven McAuley, Chief Executive Officer

Steven McAuley, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Social media engagement is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent relevant discussions. I encourage our followers to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum as we create vibrant and constructive discussion for the long term benefit of everyone."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated "This is a service that is long overdue for small cap companies, executives and long-term shareholders that have had no choice but to watch their company message get hijacked on unmonitored forums by unscrupulous investors. CEO Verified Discussion Forums is the killer solution and it is free, so every small cap CEO in North America should be using it and every small cap shareholder should be demanding it."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

The Company intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to AGORA in exchange for the Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be issuing a total fee of $60,000 (plus GST), to be paid as follows:

$60,000 + GST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Advertiser as follows:

$12,000 + GST shares for services upon commencement August 1st, 2019 for initial preparation





+ GST shares for services upon commencement for initial preparation $12,000 + GST shares for services at end of third month November 1st, 2019





+ GST shares for services at end of third month $12,000 + GST shares for services at end of sixth month February 1st, 2020





+ GST shares for services at end of sixth month $12,000 + GST shares for services at end of ninth month May 1 st , 2020





+ GST shares for services at end of ninth month , 2020 $12,000 + GST shares for services at end of term August 1st 2020

The number of Common Shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on the first trading day following the end of each period for which the Services were provided by AGORA.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective August 1st, 2019 and the Agreement is subject to exchange approval.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed clinics focused on helping patients improve and protect their health through innovative physician recommended treatment options. Operating as a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company can produce and package its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distribute through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online and with retailers nationwide.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relation's services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.2 million times and read 53 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2017).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion, as well as, implementation of the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums in 2007 . 10 years later, in 2017, AGORACOM launched the first ever "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums to allow Small Cap CEO's and Company officers to post comments in a fully verified, moderated and social media shareable environment.

For further information: Investors: Steve Low, Boom Capital Markets, steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com, 647-620-5101; Investors: Steven McAuley, CEO, s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com, 604-789-2146; For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T:(888) 585-MARI

