Empower launches CBD product sales strategy in California and provides progress report on Heritage Joint Venture for Extraction and Production Facility in Oregon

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTC: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics in the U.S., is pleased to announce the Company has launched commissioned based sales personnel and an influencer strategy for it's Sollievo CBD line in Southern California. In addition, the Heritage CSE: CANN previously announced proposed joint venture initiative, is proceeding forward as planned with the definitive agreement drafting taking place and facility and equipment procurement plans underway.

The California population is 39,557,045 people according to the US Census Bureau's 2018 Population Estimates Program making it the most populated state in the U.S. Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County have a combined population of 14,149,511 consumers making it one of the most densely populated regions of the entire country.

The California Cannabis Portal indicates there are over 170 dispensaries in Los Angeles County that our sales agents are canvassing and bringing Sollievo product samples too. They are also talking to various smoke shops, vape stores and a variety of retail locations that carry CBD products or have expressed an interest to sell CBD products.

"Establishing a retail presence in this area for our Sollievo CBD product lines gives us significant volume potential, but also provides crucial market feedback about branding, product quality and consumer adoption." said Steven McAuley, Empowers Chairman and CEO. "Gaining direct market feedback, by having our own sales agents on the ground is already proving beneficial."

Heritage Cannabis JV Update

The previously announced Empower Clinics and Heritage Cannabis JV announcement from September 17th, 2019 is continuing forward as planned with a variety of actions being completed by both Parties.





, 2019 is continuing forward as planned with a variety of actions being completed by both Parties. Documentation of the Definitive Agreement for the joint venture is underway, and progress is expected to be reported by the Companies in the near future.





Graeme Staley, the CEO of Purefarma and Board of Directors member for Heritage Cannabis, completed a site visit of the Sandy, OR facility located on the SE side of Portland, Oregon with Empowers Chairman & CEO Steven McAuley.





, the CEO of Purefarma and Board of Directors member for Heritage Cannabis, completed a site visit of the facility located on the SE side of with Empowers Chairman & CEO . The site visit solidified the importance of the new 5,000 sq. ft. facility secured by Empower, and the fact that the Oregon Department of Agriculture Hemp Handlers Licence has been issued.





Both Empower and Heritage believe operating in a low-cost region like Oregon provides a competitive advantage with direct access to the farming supply chain for the some of the best hemp biomass in the entire country.





provides a competitive advantage with direct access to the farming supply chain for the some of the best hemp biomass in the entire country. Local facility and labor costs are competitive on a national scale, and with a skilled and passionate local workforce, the joint venture has the opportunity to provide high quality long-term jobs for the local economy of Sandy, OR , Clackamas County and surrounding regions.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, operating the Sun Valley Health clinic brand www.sunvalleyhealth.com, for its nine corporate locations and for franchises in the United States. As a CBD product manufacturer under the Sollievo brand, the Company distributes its lines through clinics, online and through retail partners. Extraction operations are currently being developed in the Company's new extraction facility in Oregon.

ABOUT HERITAGE

The Company is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences that is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent Company, is focused on providing resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding; the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the terms of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empowers patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that the hemp-based CBD extraction facility may not be fully operational in 2019 if at all; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

