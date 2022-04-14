Empower happiness of life with advanced technology - FOTILE Canada Launched Annual Charity Programs

MARKHAM, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 13th 2022, FOTILE Canada launched its annual charity programs in Toronto, joint by Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation and SickKids Foundation, the charity program will focus on the respiratory health of the senior and children. FOTILE, as one of the world's leading kitchen appliance manufacturer, has earned more than 4100 patents (580 for invention) and 18 top international design awards, including 9 Red Dot Design awards and 9 German iF awards. FOTILE is committed to creating a healthy, happy kitchen for families everywhere. The annual charity programs launch is a representation of the fact that FOTILE has always been advancing its technology and products to better fulfill customers' needs, as well as contribute to the society and the environment.

FOTILE EMG9030, Pixie Air™ series range hoods have built-in intelligent air steward to monitor the air quality. The system will automatically detect and remove harmful gases for peace of mind. The system is specifically designed to protect users and their families.

Specially designed for the North American market, FOTILE Slant Vent Series have established their position in the market once launched. The JQG series are the best sellers of FOTILE range hood family in the North American market. Newly introduced JQG7505, has become even more popular during the epidemic because the motion-activation function of JQG7505 can significantly reduce the chances for contagion.

FOTILE dish washer perfectly resolve the pain point of high water/energy consumption of traditional dish washers for countless small-medium sized families. Even the family of 3 can enjoy the luxury of using dish washer every meal. The ergonomic product design of FOTILE InSink dish washer is especially friendly to the seniors, it protects the users from getting hurt when they bend over.

FOTILE explores every possibility to fulfill various needs of different customers in order to bring them more joy and convenience to their lives. Meanwhile, FOTILE consistently undertakes its social responsibility by making contributions to the local communities. During its 7 years of operation in Canada, FOTILE has been keen on contributing to the charity and the society. It has initiated a 5-year donation program with SickKids Foundation to help more children recover. In the year of 2022, FOTILE continues to collaborate with Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation to provide the seniors with more love and care.

During the event, Lydia Yang, the president of FOTILE Canada, joint by Stephen Siu, the president of Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation, and Cally Cheng, SickKids Activation and Ambassador Team Lead, and Linda Kafka, the president of Livable Environment, activated the charity program. The activation of the FOTILE annual charity program indicates another year that FOTILE Canada will bring love and happiness to more Canadian families.

In addition, FOTILE Canada will exhibit their most highly rated products at booth #2022 in the 2022 National Home Show. The visitors will have a glance at smart and user-friendly FOTILE products by then.

For further information: Name: Teresa Hu, Tel: 905-604-8996, Email: [email protected], Address: 8365 Woodbine Ave, Markham, ON L3R 2P4