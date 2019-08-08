Empower Clinics Receives its Hemp-Handlers Licence from Oregon Department of Agriculture and Commences Food Establishment Application to Produce Edibles

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTC: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics in the U.S., is pleased to announce it's Oregon State subsidiary, Empower Healthcare Corp. has been awarded it's Hemp-Handlers License from the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) under license number AG-R1062748IHH, allowing the Company to commence build-out and operate the new 5,000 sq. ft. extraction facility in Sandy, OR.

The Company has also commenced the application process with the Oregon Department of Agriculture for the Food Establishment Plan permit that will allow the Company to manufacturer and produce a wide array of edible products in the new facility or in an adjacent location. Popular edible CBD products can include gummies, drinks & beverages, chocolate, pantry items such as peanut butter and honey and baked goods.

"The ODA has strict requirements regarding the award of a hemp-handlers license and/or a Food Establishment permit, to ensure that extraction operators and CBD product producers operate to the highest of standards." said Steven McAuley, Empowers Chairman & CEO. "The award of the hemp-handlers license is a significant milestone for our company as we continue on our path of growth and vertical integration."

The Company, with the support of the team at Pathangay Architects www.pathangayarchitects.com is now able to move into the next phase of facility design and building permit applications based on the ODA license approval. Preliminary security systems and IT networks have been installed and the Company anticipates draft architectural drawings to be completed in Q3 2019 and initial extraction equipment orders to be placed.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, operating the Sun Valley Health clinic brand www.sunvalleyhealth.com, for its nine corporate locations and for franchises in the United States. As a CBD product manufacturer under the Solievo brand, the company distributes its lines through clinics, online and through retail partners. Extraction operations are currently being developed in the Company's new extraction facility in Oregon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding; the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empower's patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that the hemp-based CBD extraction facility may not be fully operation by Q3 2019 if at all; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Empower Clinics Inc.

For further information: Investors: Steve Low, Boom Capital Markets, steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com, 647-620-5101; Investors: Steven McAuley, CEO, s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com, 604-789-2146; For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T: (888) 585-MARI

Related Links

https://empowerclinics.com/

