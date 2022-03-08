EMPOWER ANNOUNCES AFFILIATE PARTNERSHIP WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION GIANT UNFI CANADA

UNFI Canada supplies over 750 emerging and established food brands and provides unparalleled service in ordering and delivery functions, category leadership, product breadth and assortment, and strong in-store execution. Through its complete distribution solution, UNFI Canada can bring products to Canadian consumers across the country in many market segments.

Empower's model of providing the creative, technological, and professional resources of a major marketing agency to small and medium-sized Canadian businesses relies on a similar approach. Empower works with the brightest talents in the industry to serve the needs of its client community with the power of influence required to thrive in the digital-first economy

"We are thrilled about the future of this unique arrangement with UNFI Canada. Working with companies that take immense pride in bringing the most value to their clients is what motivates us the most" said Empower co-founder Jack Elias.

"The communities served by both companies will be complemented by the fresh ideas and innovations we develop together along the journey," Elias added.

"UNFI Canada is committed to creating value and showcasing our forward-thinking to our supplier community," said Melinda Zoccoli, Vice President of Marketing and Supplier Services. "Digital marketing is critical to the overall success of a brand and this relationship provides our suppliers with a versatile way to quickly and effectively build their social media presence."

About Empower

Founded by Daniel Forman and Jack Elias, Empower is revolutionizing marketing for SMBs. After a decade of success building and running one of Canada's largest social media agencies, the co-founders created Empower's Digital Marketing Assistant App.

Using smart technology combined with the insight, creativity and experience of marketing industry experts, the capability of the Empower App is enhanced by global resources in online and offline marketing to put the power of a world-class marketing agency in the hands of small business entrepreneurs.

Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Toronto and New York, Empower is currently expanding to other major cities. To find out more about Empower, click here to visit our website.

About UNFI Canada

For over 40 years, UNFI Canada has delivered healthier food options to more people. UNFI Canada carries and distributes more than 10,000 products to more than 5,000 customer locations across Canada. UNFI Canada serves a wide variety of sales channels including conventional supermarket chains, natural product stores, independent retailers, eCommerce and food service. UNFI Canada is a division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), North America's largest grocery wholesale distributor.

To learn more about how UNFI Canada is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.ca.

SOURCE Empower

For further information: Jack Elias, [email protected]