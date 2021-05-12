Employment Equity Partnership paves way for cross-sector collaboration on racial equity and inclusion

VICTORIA, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In the past year, issues faced by racialized people have risen to the consciousness of many around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened long-standing inequities experienced by Indigenous, Black, and other racialized people as gaps in employment have further widened, with most equity-deserving people being left behind. All sectors and stakeholder groups across Canada have a responsibility for change in systems, structures and employment practices. The Inclusion Project's flagship initiative, Employment Equity Partnership, engages multi-sector stakeholders on accountability measures for employment equity in Canadian workplaces.

The Employment Equity Partners' Roundtable on March 29 -31, brought together over 250 multi-sector stakeholders across academia, business, civil society and government, in a strategic dialogue on data-driven solutions to long-standing issues of employment inequality. Discussions focused on exploring imperatives for disaggregated data and accountability measures for advancing racial equity and inclusion in policy, process, and workplace practices.

Roundtable discussions focused on the theme, "Moving with the Data" with opening keynote from The Honourable Ratna Omidvar, Senate of Canada, and closing keynote from The Honourable Janet Austin, Lt. Gov of British Columbia.

"The inaugural Partners' Roundtable has paved the way for collective responsibility on a timely discussion on inequalities experienced by equity-deserving groups in the workplace. The roundtable communique details key action themes identified as pathways for accountability", said Ruth Mojeed Ramirez, Chief Equity Officer of The Inclusion Project.

The roundtable communique, along with the action framework, will usher in a pilot partnership project to engage accountability partners in the development of sector-focused Workplace Equity Scorecards. The Inclusion Project is pleased to engage multi-sector partners, collaborators, and investors in the collective effort toward developing employment equity standards across Canada.

The Inclusion Project (TIP) is a social innovation network and resource hub for organizations, communities and institutions engaged in knowledge development and practice to further Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI). TIP operates a full-service consultancy to support and strengthen intercultural competence through REDI audits, readiness assessment, coaching, mentoring, benchmarking and strategic action planning and framework development.

