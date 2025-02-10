Employers Exploit Trump Tariffs to Undermine Employee Rights: Employment Lawyer Lior Samfiru

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to announce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — on top of previously delayed tariffs against Canada set to take effect as early as March 1 — some Canadian employers are already using the uncertainty as an excuse to sidestep workplace rights, warns Lior Samfiru, employment lawyer and co-founder of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

"Our firm is already hearing from employees who have been told their job will be impacted by this news – or have even been let go with just a few weeks' pay" says Samfiru. "A tariff doesn't give your boss the right to cut your pay, change your job, or send you home without income. Employers don't get a 'hard times' exemption from the law—if they try to use tariffs, or any economic hardship, as an excuse to dodge their obligations, they could be on the hook for major compensation."

What Employers Can't Do, Even If Tariffs Hit Hard

If Trump's tariffs go into effect and impact the Canadian economy, workers still have rights:

Employers can't place workers on a temporary layoff without consent – If an employer tries, it can be treated as a termination with severance.

– If an employer tries, it can be treated as a termination with severance. Employers can't impose major pay cuts, reduced hours, or job duty changes – those are illegal and could amount to constructive dismissal.

– those are illegal and could amount to constructive dismissal. Employer must provide full severance if they terminate employees – Economic challenges don't reduce severance obligations, which can total 24 months' pay—and in a tough job market, severance can be even higher.

Free Q&A Event on Feb. 12

To help workers understand their rights, Lior Samfiru will be hosting a free, drop-in Q&A session on Wednesday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at TABLE Fare + Social food hall, located on the 4th floor of CIBC SQUARE in Toronto.

Non-unionized employees can speak one-on-one with Samfiru about workplace changes, severance pay, wrongful dismissal, and more.

"Too many employees assume their employer can do whatever they want in tough times," says Samfiru. "That's exactly how people end up accepting illegal changes and walking away from tens of thousands of dollars. If you're worried about what happens next, let's talk on Wednesday."

For more information, visit stlawyers.ca.

Event Details:

Free Employment Law Q&A with Lior Samfiru

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

TABLE Fare + Social, 4th Floor, CIBC SQUARE, Toronto

Hosted by Lior Samfiru, Co-Founder of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP

To provide non-unionized employees with free legal insights on workplace rights

About Samfiru Tumarkin LLP

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP is Canada's leading employment and disability law firm, advocating for non-unionized employees. The firm has helped over 50,000 Canadians understand and enforce their workplace rights, securing millions of dollars in compensation for those wrongfully dismissed, denied proper severance, or cut off their long-term disability benefits. With a proven track record of media appearances and legal expertise, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP is a trusted name in employment law.

