Employer and union "hit a home run" with new contract for Chetwynd municipal workers

CHETWYND, BC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Local 3052 and the District of Chetwynd in northeastern B.C., have ratified a four-year collective agreement, that for the first time includes recognition of a new category of workers.

The deal, reached after just three days of negotiations, gives employees better scheduling of overtime, annual pay increases of two per cent, a $600 signing bonus and improved standby and callout language.

"We hit a home run with this deal, which we are very pleased recognizes workers at the Recreation Centre and brings them into the bargaining unit," said CUPE Local 3052 President Carla Sanford.

"Bargaining was respectful, and the employer really wanted to listen. We are proud of the agreement, and how it exemplifies the benefits of addressing affordability and scheduling challenges," said Sanford. Local 3052 represents some 62 public workers, including for the first time, pool-side waterslide attendants. Other employees include indoor and outdoor workers, such as building service workers and trades.

Bargaining took place October 28 to October 30. The contract is effective January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023. Chetwynd has a population of around 2,600 people and is located north of Prince George and west of Dawson Creek in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies.

