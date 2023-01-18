Employees are packing their bags: Media Profile paves the way for workcations in 2023

Canada's leading independent PR agency reveals 3K Work Away Benefit for a second year

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - As we enter a new year filled with promise, Canadians are looking for ways to maintain their work-life balance with a focus on workplace flexibility and the option to travel. And with data from KAYAK showing searches by Canadians for international flights are up 98 per cent compared to last year, "revenge travel" is showing no signs of stopping in 2023. That's why Toronto-based Media Profile - Canada's largest independent and employee-owned full service communications agency - is offering a 3K Work Away Benefit for employees of the agency for the second year in a row.

Alleviating the financial hurdle Canadian employees who are eager to take workcations face, Media Profile's Work Away benefit offers all employees the opportunity to once again work anywhere in the world for up to one month with $3,000 in financial support from the company. The benefit was a huge success in 2022 with nearly half of employees (47%) taking advantage. And despite rising costs and economic uncertainty, the agency is empowering employees to make the best of their workaway in 2023 by once again providing the financial support necessary to make it possible for them to work anywhere in the world.

With remote-work a continued trend in Canada, progressive organizations are embracing workcations to improve the work-life balance of their employees in 2023 .Leading the pack, Media Profile's program puts a tangible perk behind its people driven culture and is meant to help staff maintain a healthy work-life balance.

How the benefit works

The Work Away Benefit is open to everyone who's worked at the agency for a minimum of six months. Staff have the flexibility to work anywhere in the world for up to one month, working EST in their chosen destination. To encourage everyone to take advantage of this benefit (personal lives permitting), the company supports the program by giving each employee up to $3,000 CAD to help cover travel expenses, including transportation, accommodations, or even short-term residential leases.

Employees are also able to incorporate up to two weeks of vacation into their Work Aways, giving them the chance to unplug and explore during their time away.

Where did they go in 2022?

So far 25 people have traveled including European favourites, fun for the whole family , metropolitan city sightseeing , beachy escapes to laying local , there's no limit to where MP employees are taking their workaway adventures. Employees rekindled their love of solo travel , reunited with relatives and refocused on their mental health , showing how far the benefit can stretch in helping employees connect to their own passions.

"It is fantastic getting to see how excited people at Media Profile are around taking advantage of the Work Away benefit," said Alison King, President at Media Profile. "There's no limit to the creativity too - we've had employees conquer it completely solo to colleagues booking group trips and banding together. I think this really speaks to how supportive the culture is here at our agency."

"Solo travel has always been on my to-do list, but having just started my career, I assumed I would have to compromise this dream. I'd ask myself, can I afford to spend significant time away? Would I have to sacrifice a job I love for an experience I've always wanted?," said Max Vanderkooy, Consultant at Media Profile, who took his workaway to the Netherlands. "MP's Benefit gave me the opportunity to satisfy my desire for travel without ever worrying it was at the cost of my career." To the excitement of colleagues Max added a surprise of his own, proposing to his now fiancée while on workcation.

With Media Profile kicking off the 2023 year with rekindled wanderlust, there's no telling where employees will go next. Curious to learn more about MP's adventures abroad? Stay tuned for future Our Take #PassportToMP blog posts where employees share their work away experiences: https://www.mediaprofile.com/ .

About Media Profile

Media Profile is Canada's largest independent, employee-owned, full-service public relations and creative agency based in Toronto. For more than 35 years, we've been sparking conversations with relevance and curiosity. Adapting to changing trends and tools, the firm executes strategic communications and media relations campaigns across Canada.

SOURCE Media Profile

For further information: PR contact: Jorielle Nunag, Account Director, [email protected]