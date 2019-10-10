Empire State Building Unveils New 102nd Floor Observatory

Guests experience their first "wow" moment when they enter an all glass elevator on the 86 th floor. As they travel 16 stories through a newly-renovated glass shaft to 102, they will be provided a never-before-seen look at the inside of the tower's mast and a glimpse of its world-famous tower lights. Once the elevator nears its destination, Guests get a sneak peek at the breathtaking views before stepping out onto the Observatory. Made up of 24 crystal-clear, eight-foot-tall windows, the 102 nd floor is an enclosed, climate-controlled, all-weather Observation Deck allowing 360-degree views of the city and beyond from the heart of New York City.

"The 102nd floor Observatory is the crown jewel of the Empire State Building. We've removed all the obstructions and obstacles, giving Guests access to a view that is centrally-located and unrivaled in New York City," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "The Observatory Entrance and the second-floor galleries have been embraced by our visitors, and the 102nd floor's reopening is a major moment in our progress to complete the new Empire State Building Observatory Experience."

Construction of the 102nd floor began in January 2019 within a state-of-the-art suspended "cocoon" — a circular scaffolding structure — the highest of its kind in New York. The cocoon allowed work to take place with no impact to Guests visiting the world-famous 86th floor Observatory. The design and structural work, which highlights not only the external views, but also the historical elegance of the original features, was conducted by a best-in-class team of experts including:

Phase three follows the successful openings of the Observatory entrance at 20 West 34th Street and the immersive second-floor galleries. Tickets to the 86th floor Observatory start at $38 and tickets to the 102nd floor Observatory can be purchased for an additional $20 either online at www.empirestatebuilding.com or on-site at kiosks located on the second and 86th floor.

Stay connected on social via #ESBReimagined. To plan your visit, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

