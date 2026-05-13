KINGSTON, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is strengthening its commitment to fostering a culture where mental health and well-being are central to the employee experience. Recognizing that a supportive environment starts with informed and engaged leadership, the company recently implemented Mental Health First Aid training for leaders across the organization.

Provided by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, this training equips leaders to navigate sensitive conversations with confidence and care. To date, over 70 leaders and employees have completed the course. This includes the Group Benefits Disability Management team, which spends every day supporting individuals experiencing some of their most challenging moments. The ability to listen with genuine empathy and guide others toward the right resources is a vital part of providing a better experience.

Meeting the need for informed support

The need for mental health literacy in the workplace has never been more urgent. Statistics show that 1 in 2 Canadians have or have had a mental illness by age 401, yet many employees are hesitant to disclose their mental health conditions which can result in employees being under-supported.2

"Wellness in the workplace is the foundation of organizational performance," says Richard Carty, Senior Vice-President HR. "By empowering our leaders with the tools to have these impactful conversations, we're fostering a more resilient and caring workforce. When leaders listen and act with empathy, it creates a culture of belonging where employees feel safe and have the support they need to thrive and excel."

A culture of integrity and care

Research shows that employees who have a workplace that is highly supportive of mental health are 55% more likely to disclose their mental health concerns to a manager.3 Empire Life is working to prepare leaders to recognize changes in an employee's mental health and respond supportively through difficult times.

This internal commitment is mirrored in the resources Empire Life makes available to its Group Benefits plan members. A broad range of mental health supports--such as Mental Health Navigator and Caregiver Program provided by Teladoc Health Canada--are built directly into its Group Benefits plans. To further bolster this support, plan sponsors have the flexibility to choose optional enhancements--such as an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provided by KiiHealth and Telemedicine, including myStrengthTM, provided by Teladoc Health Canada--giving them the choice to add more tools to personalize workplace wellness.

Looking ahead

Empire Life is committed to extending this training to all leaders. As the company recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month, it remains committed to ongoing conversations that actively reduce stigma, facilitate early intervention, and provide confidence to leaders and employees alike.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of December 31, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $20.8 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Media Contact: Michelle Wegner Director, Digital and Marketing, [email protected], 416 457-2861