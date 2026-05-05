Empire Life announces 2026 first quarter dividends Français

News provided by

The Empire Life Insurance Company

May 05, 2026, 15:43 ET

KINGSTON, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend per
Share

Common Shares

May 20, 2026

June 10, 2026

$22.84

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset
Preferred Shares, Series 3

June 17, 2026

July 17, 2026

$0.38668750

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of March 31, 2026, Empire Life had total assets under management of $20.8 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Karen Smith, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]

Organization Profile

The Empire Life Insurance Company

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build...