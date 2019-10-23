Empire Life launches new multi-strategy, fixed income and global dividend fund options

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) today launched a new suite of six segregated funds combining passive and active management and two new standalone funds, the Empire Life Global Dividend Growth GIF, and Empire Life Short Term High Income GIF to give customers more investment management choice to achieve their financial goals.

Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs provide exposure to exchange traded funds (ETFs) and actively managed investments from third-party managers within one segregated fund solution. Instant diversification through multiple investment styles may reduce risk and help provide more consistent returns, while tactical management takes advantage of market opportunities.

The new suite of funds includes three equity and three global balanced funds:

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Canadian Equity GIF

Empire Life Multi-Strategy US Equity GIF

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Equity GIF

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Conservative Portfolio GIF

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Balanced Portfolio GIF

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Moderate Growth Portfolio GIF

Investment objectives range from capital protection to growth and each fund combines passive, smart beta, and actively managed strategies. Dave Paterson, CFA, is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs.

"We are excited to offer investors more choice to help them achieve their financial goals," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "Through passive and active strategies, the Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs provide exposure across investment styles, geographies, and industry sectors to increase diversification. They are designed to complement our existing Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds which offer customers a value-oriented investment approach."

Two new standalone funds have been added to the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds contract.

Empire Life Global Dividend Growth GIF is reopened for GIF clients. This fund invests in stocks of high quality dividend producing companies with primarily mid to large market capitalization from around the world. Ashley Misquitta, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, U.S. Equities, and David Mann, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Global Equities, are the managers of the fund.

Empire Life Short Term High Income GIF is a diversified, fixed income portfolio investing primarily in fixed income securities with an emphasis on short term, higher-yielding corporate bonds. Albert Ngo, MFE, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, is the manager of the fund.

"These two new funds give customers more choice and opportunity to diversify their holdings within the fixed income and global dividend areas, while complementing their current investments," says Ian Hardacre.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

