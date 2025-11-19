KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today announced an enhancement to its group benefits with the launch of myStrength by Teladoc Health Canada, a personalized digital mental well-being platform, available to plan members with Telemedicine coverage under their Empire Life group plan, beginning December 1, 2025.

Twenty-eight per cent of plan members say they want to improve their mental health--but this rises to 41% when we look at 18- to 34-year-old plan members, according to the 2025 Benefits Canada Healthcare Survey.

24/7 access to over 1,100 evidence-based activities and tools, for support anytime, anywhere (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

This addition reinforces Empire Life's commitment to providing intelligent solutions that simplify benefits administration for HR managers while delivering high-impact, accessible care to plan members across Canada.

" In today's competitive talent market, employers are seeking cost-effective ways to deliver truly meaningful benefits," said Vanessa Lycos, Vice-President of Group Product and Marketing. "By offering myStrength to our plan members with the telemedicine service, we are not just making a new toolkit available--we're providing a strategic advantage. It's a highly-rated, low-barrier solution that boosts the value of our plans, driving engagement and demonstrating a genuine culture of care without increasing the client's premium."

A personalized solution for the modern workforce

myStrength is a digital platform owned and operated by Teladoc Health Canada that's designed to offer immediate, 24/7 self-managed support for common mental health concerns, including: stress, anxiety, sleep issues, chronic pain, and depression. It addresses the rising demand for flexible mental health services, a top trend in the Canadian workplace.

Key features that drive employee engagement and value for business leaders:

Always-on accessibility: Plan members gain private, 24/7 access to over 1,100 evidence-based activities and tools, ensuring support is available anytime, anywhere, regardless of location or wait time to get an appointment in the public healthcare system.

Plan members gain private, 24/7 access to over 1,100 evidence-based activities and tools, ensuring support is available anytime, anywhere, regardless of location or wait time to get an appointment in the public healthcare system. Personalized: Plan members receive tailored activity suggestions following a quick in-app questionnaire.

Plan members receive tailored activity suggestions following a quick in-app questionnaire. Highly rated: Data from Teladoc shows a 96% member satisfaction rate with 82% seeing it as effective as face-to-face therapy , providing HR managers with confidence in the quality of the solution.

Data from Teladoc shows a with , providing HR managers with confidence in the quality of the solution. Digital guidance: The platform includes an in-app coach who provides asynchronous guidance, personalized recommendations, and assistance with progress tracking, offering a critical element of support without increasing employer administrative burden.

The addition of myStrength underscores Empire Life's mission to be a leading provider of solutions that help Canadians navigate life with confidence.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of September 30, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $20.5 billion. Follow us on social media@EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Michelle Wegner, Director, Digital and Marketing, [email protected], 416-457-2861