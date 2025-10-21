Innovative digital platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is pleased to announce the national launch of its Group Retirement Savings (GRS) platform. Deployed over the past year to selected customers, GRS is now available across Canada.

All-digital platform and outstanding service deliver ease and simplicity

Empire LIfe's GRS was designed for Canada's small and mid-sized businesses. (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company) Intuitively designed portals for advisors, employers, and plan members save time by simplifying choices and administration tasks. (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

The Empire Life GRS platform was designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses:

Advanced technology and a modern digital customer experience enable advisors to enrol plan sponsors in minutes, with real-time plan creation . This means a company's GRS plan is instantly active and ready to use. The same speedy set up applies to employee enrolment.

and a modern digital customer experience enable advisors to enrol plan sponsors in minutes, with . This means a company's GRS plan is instantly active and ready to use. The same speedy set up applies to employee enrolment. Flexible plan design means employers can customize their plans to meet their needs and the needs of their employees. No minimum contribution is required; however, many employers match employee contributions.

means employers can to meet their needs and the needs of their employees. No minimum contribution is required; however, many employers match employee contributions. Intuitively designed portals for advisors, employers and plan members save time by simplifying choices and administration tasks. Single sign-on gives advisors, employers and employees easy access to group health benefits and group retirement savings if they have both with Empire Life.

for advisors, employers and plan members save time by simplifying choices and administration tasks. Single sign-on gives advisors, employers and employees easy access to group health benefits and group retirement savings if they have both with Empire Life. Streamlined investment options make it easy for employees with different investor profiles to create a portfolio that suits their goals. Empire Life's 100-plus-year history as a trusted provider, meeting the financial needs of Canadians, offers peace of mind.

make it easy for employees with different investor profiles to Empire Life's 100-plus-year history as a trusted provider, meeting the financial needs of Canadians, offers peace of mind. Our renowned service team delivers personalized and caring support.

"It's well-designed, flexible and easy," says Andrew Noble, Managing Director, Group Savings at benefitsConnect Canada, who was an early adopter. "Simplicity and ease of administration are critical, especially for small and mid-sized companies that don't have large HR departments. I don't think it's ever taken me more than 10 minutes to get a customer set up, which is really pretty amazing."

Helping customers win in a competitive talent market

Saving for retirement is the top priority for Canadians, second only to paying for day-to-day expenses, according to the 2025 Canadian Retirement Survey published by HOOPP and Abacus Data.

"Financial stress is on the rise and Canadians are looking to their employers for help," says Vanessa Lycos, Vice-President of Group Product and Marketing. "A group retirement savings plan can be a cost-effective way for employers to support employees with their savings goals. When employees pay themselves first through payroll contributions, saving becomes automatic, easier and less stressful."

"Offering a GRS plan can also provide employers a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent," notes Christine Wyatt, Vice-President of Group Distribution. "It's a key component of a holistic benefits offering."

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of June 30, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19.7 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Shelly Potter, Senior Manager, Group Marketing, 613 548-1890, ext. 4348, [email protected]