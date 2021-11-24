KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Empire Life, its employees and retirees once again joined together to exceed the goal of their annual workplace campaign, raising $277,153 to benefit United Way programs and agencies across Canada.

The committee chose the theme "A better tomorrow" for its national campaign to reflect positivity, hope, and inspire change.

"Our annual United Way campaign has become an important part of our culture of caring and giving back here at Empire Life and this year our employees and retirees really came through," says campaign co-chair Sarah Hogeboom. "United Way agencies and programs have been heroes on the front lines of this pandemic, providing critical services and tackling key issues like homelessness, mental health, and food security. The funds donated through our workplace campaign will go a long way to help people get back on their feet and provide much-needed services in our community."

The company matched employee and retiree pledges dollar for dollar up to $125,000 with special events rounding out the final campaign total. The campaign featured team huddles with United Way agency speakers, virtual cooking classes and an online silent auction, with items donated by employees and local businesses.

"We want to give a big shout out to everyone who supported our workplace campaign—our amazing employees, retirees, the United Way agencies and speakers who shared their inspiring stories from the front lines, and the local businesses who donated items for our auction—you've all helped make change for a better tomorrow," says Sarah.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

