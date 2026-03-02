KINGSTON, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today announced an enhancement to its group benefits offering. Effective March 1, Empire Life introduced the Teladoc Health Caregiver Program, designed to support Caregivers and reduce the mental and administrative burden of caring for another individual. This program is delivered through Teladoc Health Canada's Mental Health Navigator service.

Nearly 1 in 4 Canadians are unpaid caregivers, and 42% of Canadians have provided care at some point in their lives.1 For the "sandwich generation"--those balancing the needs of aging parents and growing children--the toll can be significant.2 This new program will be integrated into existing extended health benefit (EHB) plans at no additional cost to plan sponsors or members.

This addition reinforces Empire Life's commitment to providing intelligent solutions that deliver high-impact, accessible care to plan members across Canada.

"When employees feel supported, they bring their best selves to work," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO, Empire Life. "By providing the peace of mind that comes with professional caregiving support, we help employees stay present, focused, and well at work."

Empowering caregivers through expert support

The program connects caregivers with a dedicated team of specialized nurses and social workers. This expert-led initiative addresses the complexities of caregiving, providing a lifeline for those navigating the often-overwhelming Canadian healthcare landscape.

Key features of the program include:

Mental health, burnout, and quality-of-life screenings

Personalized caregiving plans, tailored guidance, tools and community-based resources for both the caregiver and the care recipient

Navigation to assist with the daily logistics of care, including financial and legal considerations

Proactive followups at 1, 3, and 6-month intervals

This program provides the help plan members need to stay engaged, focused, and productive. The addition of the Teladoc Caregiver program underscores Empire Life's mission to be a leading provider of solutions that help Canadians navigate life with confidence.

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of December 31, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $20.8 billion. Follow us on social media@EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

______________________ 1 Canadian Social Survey – Well-being and Caregiving, Statistics Canada, 2024 2 Sandwiched between unpaid care for children and care-dependent adults: A gender-based study, Statistics Canada, 2024

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Michelle Wegner, Director, Digital and Marketing, [email protected], 416 457-2861