KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - benefitsConnect has chosen Empire Life as its first insurer to fully integrate with their benefitsConnect OS mobile and desktop human capital management platform. Leveraging Empire Life's real-time digital capabilities, benefitsConnect OS makes it easy for administrators of employee benefits plans to manage plan details and updates. They can also take care of Human Resources tasks, all in the easy-to-use benefitsConnect platform that's fully integrated with their mobile app. Plan administrators and employees can now view their coverage details, plan booklets, digital wallet cards, make vacation requests, access their library of resources, and update their insurance information instantly.

"We've become known amongst larger players including third party administrators (TPAs) for our advanced technologies that enable TPAs to take on tasks traditionally performed by insurance carriers," says Dara Brachman, Empire Life Vice-President of Group Distribution. "With benefitsConnect, we're delighted to be working with group plan advisors as well to help them grow their business. It's an exciting opportunity and a natural evolution of the insurtech journey."

"People want what is simple, flexible and easy to understand, and that's why we developed benefitsConnect OS," says Paul Crossdale, benefitsConnect President and CEO. "Empire Life has been a great technology partner, helping us deliver on our vision. They're the first insurer to fully integrate with our platform and together we're making life easier for our customers and their employees."

About Empire Life

The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is a proud Canadian company that has been in business since 1923. We offer individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products, including mutual funds through our wholly-owned subsidiary Empire Life Investments Inc.

Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. We are rated by DBRS. See our website for current ratings. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About benefitsConnect

benefitsConnect is a company focused on delivering group benefits, savings, perks and HR in your pocket technology to easily flow information between HR administrators and their employees, in real-time. Our passion is making information accessible to employees for a better understanding of what their employers deliver in their benefits and savings programs. Follow us on Instagram, Linked in, FB and at benefitsconnect.ca Let's get connected!

