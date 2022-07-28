Empire Life adds Grief Counselling Service to its Expat Benefits

Care and support for expats coping with a loss or major disruption

KINGSTON, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is adding a Grief Counselling service to its Voyageur Global Benefits (VGB) life insurance plans administered by MetLife Worldwide Benefits, effective August 1, 2022. This new service provides professional counselling to globally-mobile employees who are experiencing personal challenges, such as the death of a loved one, a divorce, a serious medical diagnosis, or a job termination. It can also provide information to help plan members address financial or legal needs and more.

"We're very pleased to bring this timely and convenient service to our globally-mobile customers," says Vanessa Lycos, vice president, Group Product and Marketing. "Working abroad comes with its own set of stressors. When a difficult personal situation arises, it's reassuring to know that help is just a phone call away—any time of the day or night."

The new counselling service provides access to a team of licensed counsellors who can provide care worldwide.

"This new service will offer globally-mobile employees support provided by qualified consultants to be accessed from any mobile device in multiple languages," says Nancy Brown, Director of Voyageur Global Benefits. "According to MetLife's most recent Employee Benefits Trends Study, only half of globally-mobile employees feel that their employers offer benefits specifically tailored to their needs. We believe this new service will help close the gap."

Services can be tailored to the unique needs of the individual, and include:

Unlimited access to resources on the grief counselling website and mobile application

24/7/365 toll-free access to a qualified mental health professional, for assessment and referrals

Face-to-face telephonic or video counselling sessions

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.0 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

About Voyageur Global Benefits

Voyageur Global Benefits is a Canadian group insurance benefit program that is governed by the laws of Canada and that is underwritten by Empire Life, an insurance company domiciled at 259 King Street East, Kingston, ON K7L 3A8. Empire Life is the Canadian insurance company that provides the benefits under the insurance policies it issues. Voyageur Global Benefits is administered by Delaware American Life Insurance Company (MetLife Worldwide Benefits), a MetLife, Inc. affiliate domiciled at 600 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, U.S.A., and MetLife Worldwide Benefits has agreed to provide administration services to Empire Life with regard to Voyageur Global Benefits.

Grief Counselling Services are provided by a vendor not affiliated with Empire Life and/or MetLife, and the services provided are separate and apart from the insurance provided by Empire Life and/or MetLife. The vendor's network of Counsellors have master's or doctoral degrees and are licensed professionals. The Grief Counselling program does not provide support for issues such as: domestic issues, parenting issues, or marital/relationship issues (other than a finalized divorce). For such issues, members should inquire with their human resources department about available company resources. Events that may result in a loss are not covered under this program unless and until such loss has occurred. This program is available to Employees and their family members, as well as to beneficiaries at the time of a death claim. Family members are defined as an Employee's lawful spouse, domestic partner, natural child, adopted child, and stepchild. Services are not available in all jurisdictions and are subject to regulatory approval.

Grief Counselling services are provided by LifeWorks, a vendor under contract with MetLife. LifeWorks services are subject to local laws and regulations.

