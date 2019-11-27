Empire Communities Announces Low Rise Leadership Changes

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Pucci to set up and lead the newly created Product Innovation Division as SVP, Product Innovation. Tony has been a trusted leader with Empire Communities for the past twenty years and his professional experience and background in architecture is perfectly suited to this new venture. We will now have dedicated leadership researching and evaluating advancements in residential construction and value engineering to enhance our existing and new product in an effort to provide additional value to our customers.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tutton as the new President, Low Rise effective Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mark Tutton most recently served as COO for Camrost Felcorp Inc. Mark is an experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry. Mark has held positions of increasing seniority throughout the course of his career including COO, Plazacorp Investments, SVP Tribute Communities and VP, Dorsay Development amongst others. Mark received his Bachelor of Applied Arts in Urban and Regional Planning from Ryerson University.

"As Empire grows and with increasing affordability challenges in the residential sector, we have positioned ourselves with great leadership to continue to grow our Low Rise business in Ontario and ensure that our Products are at the upper echelon of quality, customer satisfaction and innovation" says Tim Royds, COO of Empire Communities.

Empire Communities

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest private homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, the Southern US States and most recently Atlanta, Georgia.

