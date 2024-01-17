Empire Club of Canada to Celebrate Wes Hall as Nation Builder of the Year

Wesley Hall, ICD.D. to accept the award at a special event on January 25 in Toronto

TORONTO , Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Empire Club of Canada and their partners are pleased to announce Wes Hall, Founder and Executive Chairman of WeShall Investments, Kingsdale Advisors and BlackNorth Initiative, "Dragon" investor in Canada's Dragon's Den television series, and best-selling author, as the recipient of the 2023 Nation Builder of the Year Award.

The event will take place at 11:30 am on January 25 at Arcadian Court in Toronto. The award ceremony will include Mr. Hall in conversation with Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO, BlackNorth Initiative.

"The Nation Builder of the Year Award is not just a recognition; it is a celebration of individuals who embody the essence of true leadership, vision, and dedication to the betterment of our nation. As the 2023 recipient, Wes Hall reminds us that we can all contribute to building a stronger and more united Canada through innovation, inclusivity, and philanthropy." said Sal Rabbani, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Empire Club of Canada.

The Nation Builder of the Year award formalizes what The Empire Club of Canada has been doing since 1903 – celebrating and providing a platform for people who are building our country and recognizing individuals or organizations who have made a positive, timely and lasting contribution to Canadian society and are inspiring role models for Canadians.

"This recognition humbles me deeply. Growing up in a tin shack in rural Jamaica, the idea of receiving such an honour was beyond my wildest dreams. This award is not just a personal triumph; it stands as a testament to the collaborative endeavours of every individual within the BlackNorth Initiative, the companies I lead, and the countless others dedicated to fostering positive societal change." Said Wes Hall, Founder and Executive Chairman of WeShall Investments.

As the 2023 winner, Wes Hall joins a prestigious list of notable Canadians to receive the Nation Builder of the Year Award, including 2022 Recipient Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser and 2021 Recipient Perry Bellegarde, former Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, and human rights advocate.

For details and to register for the event, visit https://empireclubofcanada.com/event/2023-nation-builder-of-the-year-wes-hall/

About Wes Hall

Wes Hall is a renowned innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, widely recognized as one of Canada's most influential figures. As the founder and executive chairman of Kingsdale Advisors, he has earned accolades from prominent publications such as the Globe and Mail, Canadian Business, Toronto Life, and Maclean's. Additionally, Wes is the owner of QM Environmental, a leading environmental and industrial services provider, Titan Supply, a top manufacturer and distributor of rigging and wear products, and the luxurious Harbor Club hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton in St. Lucia.

In 2020, Wes was appointed to the Ontario government's Capital Markets Modernization Task Force, where he played a pivotal role in modernizing the province's capital market regulations. Notably, he founded the BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) in June 2020, challenging Canadian businesses to confront and eradicate anti-Black systemic racism through a business-focused approach. Wes serves as the executive chair of BNI and chairman of the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism.

Wes Hall is breaking barriers as the first Black Canadian Dragon on CBC's Dragons' Den, actively supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. His generosity extends to numerous charitable initiatives, and he serves on the boards of the SickKids Foundation, Pathways to Education, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Black Academy, and the board of governors of Huron University. His philanthropic contributions have positively impacted countless children in the Caribbean and Canada.

About The Empire of Club of Canada

Established in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 120th Season. As Canada's go-to forum for conversations that matter, the Empire Club produces more than 40 thought leadership events annually that connect people to ideas and each other.

