Empire Club of Canada to Celebrate Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser as Nation Builder of the Year

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Empire Club of Canada and their partners are pleased to announce Hayley Wickenheiser, Canadian Olympic Ice Hockey Player, Assistant General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Resident Physician as the recipient of the 2022 Nation Builder of the Year Award.

The livestreamed event will take place at 11:00 am on January 30 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto. The award ceremony will include Dr. Wickenheiser in conversation with Tessa Bonhomme, TSN anchor and reporter and 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist.

The annual Nation Builder of the Year award recognizes individuals or organizations who have made a positive, timely and lasting contribution to Canadian society and are inspiring role models for Canadians.

"Dr. Wickenheiser emerged as the first-choice nominee out of the selection meetings in fall 2022. As this year's winner, she truly exemplifies the values that all Canadians work towards in their daily lives. Dr. Wickenheiser follows her passion and her purpose with devotion, bravery, and humility," said Sal Rabbani, President of the Board of Directors of the Empire Club.

The Nation Builder of the Year award formalizes what The Empire Club of Canada has been doing since 1903 – celebrating and providing a platform for people who are building our country. The Award Committee selects the winner in consultation with the Empire Club of Canada's Board of Directors.

"I'm very grateful and honored to be named a recipient of the 2022 Nation Builder of the Year Award. The Empire Club has provided a forum for progressive dialogue towards positive growth in our country on a wide range of diverse topics. I'm looking forward to taking part in those meaningful discussions later this month." said Dr. Wickenheiser when notified of this honour.

As the 2022 winner, Dr. Wickenheiser joins a growing list of notable Canadians to receive the Nation Builder of the Year Award, including 2021 Recipient Perry Bellegarde, former Chief of the Assembly of First Nations and human rights advocate.

About Hayley Wickenheiser

Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was named Assistant General Manager, Player Development of the Maple Leafs on July 5, 2022. Dr. Wickenheiser captured seven World Championships and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 18, 2019, and the IIHF Hall of Fame on May 26, 2019.

She retired from hockey in 2017 to pursue becoming an emergency room doctor, completing her education at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine in 2021. Dr. Wickenheiser has been working in ERs and contributed her time and energy to supporting grassroots initiatives that secured PPE and raised funds for individuals and organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Dr. Wickenheiser founded the Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival or WickFest. Now in its tenth year, the event hosts over 1,500 female hockey players from around the world in Calgary and Surrey, giving girls access to hockey skill development and educational sessions on and off the ice.

About The Empire Club of Canada

Established in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 119th Season. As Canada's go-to forum for conversations that matter, the Empire Club produces more than 40 thought leadership events annually that connect people to ideas and each other.

