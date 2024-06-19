Empire Club of Canada Announces Kent Emerson as its First CEO in 120 Year History

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - This is an exciting time in the evolution of The Empire Club as it embarks on a journey of growth, transformation and innovation. After an extensive executive search, the Empire Club of Canada's Board of Directors is delighted to announce the appointment of Kent Emerson as the first Chief Executive Officer in its 120 year old history, effective July 2, 2024.

Kent Emerson (CNW Group/The Empire Club of Canada)

"I am proud to introduce Kent Emerson as our new CEO, marking the first in our 120-year history," said Sal Rabbani, Chair of the Board of Directors, Empire Club of Canada. "Kent's extensive experience and collaborative approach, combined with his strategic insights, make him the clear choice to lead our organization. A past president of the Board of Directors, Kent has worked closely with the Club and is uniquely positioned to advance our vision for the future. Under his stewardship, the Empire Club will thrive and continue to play a vital role in fostering dialogue and engagement across our great nation."

Kent is a seasoned executive and brings over 15 years of expertise to his new role as CEO of the Empire Club of Canada. As the Principal of Valorem Insights, Kent has led organizations through complex business transformations, strategic planning and operational enhancements. His diverse background spans government relations, business development and strategic leadership. This includes a significant tenure as Associate Vice President of Municipal and Stakeholder Relations at the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), where he developed and implemented comprehensive government relations and outreach strategies. Kent has also served as a Senior Advisor in the Ontario Government multiple cabinet portfolios such as the Ministry of Finance. His continuous dedication to current affairs and thought leadership will enable him to fulfill the Club's mission to facilitate meaningful connections and productive dialogue on diverse topics that impact Canadians and the world.

"I am honoured and humbled to take on this role," said Kent Emerson. "The Empire Club of Canada has a rich legacy of provoking dialogue and fostering connections. I am excited to build on this foundation, leveraging my background in strategic leadership and government relations to enhance our impact across Canada."

Established in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 120th Season. As Canada's go-to forum for conversations that matter, the Empire Club produces more than 40 thought leadership events annually that connect people to ideas and each other.

