EMPATHO'S APP TO TRACK AND IMPROVE OVERALL HEALTH AND WELLBEING AVAILABLE NOW IN APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY STORE

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Empatho Holdings Inc. (CSE: EMPH) (OTCQB: EMPHF) ("Empatho" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Empatho App 2.0 ("MVP 2.0"), an innovative cloud-based SaaS solution focused on wellbeing and enhanced by a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, is now available to download from the Apple App Store and The Google Play Store.

Empatho is a Canadian-based technology company focused on commercializing solutions aimed at improving employee wellbeing, productivity and engagement while driving bottom-line results for employers. Employees can be up and running within minutes of downloading the App and verifying their identity, while Empatho has the Corporate Dashboard ("Dashboard") available for employers to access.

Empatho's evidence-based approach to employee wellbeing provides tangible tools for monitoring and enhancing wellbeing and engagement for employers, preventing burnout and absenteeism. The Empatho Dashboard gives employers a pulse on corporate wellbeing and real-time insights into their employees with a fully customizable dashboard, managers can view the wellbeing score, along with key business metrics like risk of, safety, productivity, and engagement. The Dashboard is a powerful wellbeing tool for employers. Empatho Dashboard educates employers on how to improve employee and organizational wellbeing.

Through the Empatho App 2.0, employees can leverage Empatho's Proprietary PsychAI™ to discover wellbeing insights, explore recommendations and ultimately build sustainable, healthy habits with support and help along the way, allowing corporations to anticipate employee issues and respond before they escalate into more serious problems. Empatho's PsychAITM technology was developed by neuroscientists and behavioral and clinical psychologists from global universities, and it is unique among Empatho's competitors as it's the only technology that provides insights for both employers and employees.

The Empatho App allows individuals to calculate a wellbeing score using passive and active data from their phone and wearable devices, environmental data and evidence-based survey questions. The user will receive smart insights, powered by AI, that helps understand those factors affecting wellbeing.

Based on the wellbeing score, The Empatho App recommends powerful improvement actions across four wellbeing dimensions: Vitality, Mood, Resilience and Productivity. This enables users to benefit from a variety of recommendations that have been scientifically proven with Psych AI TM to enhance wellbeing.

to enhance wellbeing. Individuals then select healthy behaviors recommended by Empatho, or log habits to track individual performance against benchmarks. Empatho's habit tracker displays a user's progress along the way and will send friendly notifications to help maintain motivation.

"With the release of Empatho App 2.0, Empatho is setting the stage to help society improve the overall health and vitality of its members by enabling organizations and collectives to shine a light on those factors that impact an individual's overall wellbeing," said Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Chairman of the Board for Empatho. "With mental health becoming a critical issue for employers, employees, families and communities as we return to a post-COVID world, Empatho is proud to advance a cutting-edge solution designed to shift the conversation about wellbeing and engagement."

"We are excited to offer our Empatho Corporate solution to Apple and Android users, supporting the fast tracking of a B2B commercialization plan that is targeting first potential sales in six to nine months," said Yan Namer, Chief Executive Officer of Empatho. This solution is addressing a large and growing market as many employers face the challenges of effectively and efficiently managing employee wellbeing in a post-COVID hybrid working environment. By providing a first-of-its-kind solution, we intend to demonstrate that employers have an efficient way to support employees' wellbeing journey and promote a healthy work environment.

About Empatho

Empatho Holdings Inc. is a virtual wellbeing firm focused on a smart solution powered by proprietary PsychAI™ artificial intelligence (AI), that strategically guides users to achieve individualized or personalized wellbeing goals. The Company provides a data-driven mobile application using advanced technology to engage individuals in the management of their own health, helping individuals become more productive and uncovering potential efficiencies and cost savings for employers. Learn more about the background of Empatho and our vision for improving wellbeing on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter for more updates on how we are empowering individuals across the globe to improve their health and wellbeing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Yan Namer

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, comments regarding: the efficacy of the Company's proprietary applications.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; the inability of the Company's proprietary applications to carry out the enumerated functions; and the risks associated with the Company's trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Empatho Holdings. Inc