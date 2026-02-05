Crave Acquires SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK, With British Take on the Iconic Comedy Franchise, Set to Debut March 21

– Celebrated late-night franchise expands globally with British edition coming to Crave, streaming the same day as SKY –

– Recently announced inaugural cast members are: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young –

"Live from London, it's Saturday Night!"

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Crave announced today the acquisition of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK, the newly unveiled British adaptation of the late‑night franchise that has shaped comedy and pop culture for more than five decades. Premiering Saturday, March 21, the six-episode series will stream on Crave with new episodes available weekly. The news follows the recent announcement revealing premiere details and cast lineup.

"SNL UK is a natural fit for Crave as we continue to bring globally recognized, culturally relevant programming to our audiences – shows that spark conversation, break through, and feel unmistakably of the moment," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "This is a comedy franchise with an unmatched legacy, and we're thrilled to be the home of this exciting new chapter."

SNL UK marks the first-ever UK version of the legendary format, bringing the show's signature live, fast-paced energy to British audiences. The series will follow the same beloved structure as the original, introducing a new generation of comedy players in a core cast, alongside a rotating slate of guest hosts and live musical performances.

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels is executive producing, James Longman is Lead Producer, Liz Clare is Director and Daran Jonno Johnson is Head Writer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Shanna Baynard serves as Executive in Charge of Production; Andy Charles Smith is the Lead Producer for UTAS UK Productions alongside Sam Salter, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals and Lisa Clark, Commissioning Executive at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky.

With the acquisition of SNL UK, Crave continues to expand its offering with some of the most sought-after and talked-about content from around the world. From premium originals to globally celebrated franchises, Crave remains focused on delivering bold, must-watch programming that reflects the breadth of modern entertainment and reinforces its position as Canada's destination for standout storytelling.

