Bigger. Better. Crave's Expansion Is Here: More Leading Content, One Powerful Service

– Crave adds more than 10,000 hours of content, including breaking news, select major sports and entertainment events from CTV and Noovo, more hit series, and expanded kids collection –

– The expansion increases Crave's content portfolio by 30%, with a portion available through a free account –

– Crave now also features numerous improvements to the user experience –

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, unveiled today a significant transformation of its flagship streaming service, Crave. Canada's largest homegrown streamer just got bigger and better, offering direct access to live programming from leading Bell Media brands, including CTV and Noovo. Viewers can now enjoy more hit series, local and national news in both English and French, major sporting and live entertainment events including award shows, and an expanded kids' library. This is in addition to Crave's already vast library of English and French-language content, which includes HBO and HBO Max Originals and Crave Originals, totalling more than 40,000 hours of content.

The revamped Crave platform also boasts numerous user experience and interface improvements. These include a Top 10 list, enhanced personalization recommendations, and language preference features, a more dynamic advertising experience, and a redesigned Connected TV interface.

This revitalization is complemented by a bold, new brand identity that injects depth, dimension, and energy into the Crave experience. The refreshed look captures the dynamic journey of Crave and offers a more elevated and engaging platform for users. Click here for images.

All this comes at no additional cost for current subscribers. Packages are available starting at $11.99 for Crave Standard With Ads (formerly Crave Basic) and $22 for Crave Premium.

Users also have the option to sign-up with a Bell Media account, providing free ad-supported access to catch up on the latest episodes from CTV's and Noovo's hottest shows, plus a library of iconic movies and series from CTV Throwback and CTV Movies.

Crave's expanded offering now includes:

Live Local and National News: CTV News and Noovo Info newscasts, major events including election night broadcasts, and CTV News/Noovo Info specials.

CTV News and Noovo Info newscasts, major events including election night broadcasts, and CTV News/Noovo Info specials. Select Sports events (through live CTV and Noovo channels): CFL, PGA TOUR, FORMULA 1 ® races including the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA, FIFA international soccer events, and more.

CFL, PGA TOUR, FORMULA 1 races including the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA, FIFA international soccer events, and more. More Hit Shows and Major Live Entertainment events: Including the OSCARS ® , EMMY ® AWARDS, ETALK live coverage, GALA QUÉBEC CINÉMA, and more.

Including the OSCARS , EMMY AWARDS, ETALK live coverage, GALA QUÉBEC CINÉMA, and more. Unrivaled content: Exclusive HBO and Max Originals, CTV and Noovo Original and hit series, blockbuster movies, and iconic series like FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, GILMORE GIRLS, BROOKLYN 99, and ER.

Exclusive HBO and Max Originals, CTV and Noovo Original and hit series, blockbuster movies, and iconic series like FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, GILMORE GIRLS, BROOKLYN 99, and ER. Exclusive Crave Originals: Including HEATED RIVALRY, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, EMPATHIE, OD TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, DERIVE, SHORESY, VIE$ DE RÊVE, and more.

Including HEATED RIVALRY, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, EMPATHIE, OD TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, DERIVE, SHORESY, VIE$ DE RÊVE, and more. Kids Content: A deep catalogue of popular kids programming, including a wide selection from Nickelodeon.

A deep catalogue of popular kids programming, including a wide selection from Nickelodeon. Free Catalogue: A large catalogue of movies and shows, including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback, previously only available on CTV.ca and Noovo.ca

TSN and RDS remain available with a separate subscription, and STARZ can be accessed as a Crave add-on. Bundle offers are also available.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Channels, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Sphere Abacus, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Audience Manager, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell Attribution Insights, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Live Connected TV and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

