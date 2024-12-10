EMP METALS REPORTS 99.7% LITHIUM CARBONATE FROM VIEWFIELD PILOT PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a lithium conversion pilot run on brine sourced from the Company's Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") Field Pilot Facility (the "Facility") in Saskatchewan.

The DLE pilot produced concentrated eluate onsite in Saskatchewan with lithium concentrations exceeding 2,000 mg/L. The concentrated eluate was delivered to Saltworks Technologies, ("Saltworks") headquartered in Richmond, BC, for processing through their onsite lithium refinery. Saltworks' single-step crystallization process converted the eluate into drums of battery-grade lithium carbonate for dispatch to off-takers.

The conversion pilot produced battery-grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.7%, as detailed in Table 1 below.

Table 1:





1Typical

Battery

Grade -

Li 2 CO 3 EMP Metals

Pilot 10 -

Li 2 CO 3 Results Li 2 CO 3 g/t 99.50 % 99.7%* wt% H 2 O wt% <0.5% <0.05% Na wt% <0.05% <0.009% Ca wppm 400 9 Fe wppm <5 4 Al wppm <10 <2 Cu wppm <5 <1 Ni wppm <6 <6 Zn wppm <5 <7 Cl wppm 100 18 SO4 wt% <0.1% <0.1%

*Lithium purity calculated from sum of measured impurities

Independent laboratory testing was conducted by SGS Canada Inc.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, stated, "This milestone demonstrates the effectiveness of our integrated approach to lithium production. Achieving 99.7% pure battery-grade lithium carbonate validates the quality of our resource and the efficiency of our partnership with Saltworks. It's a significant step forward in our mission to meet the growing demand for a sustainable Canadian lithium supply."

Saltworks CEO, Benjamin Sparrow, commented, "EMP Metals has an impressive resource, team, and site. The combination of solid on-site infrastructure, methodical leadership, and quality brine allowed for straightforward processing of EMP's eluate into battery-grade lithium carbonate."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

For more information, please contact: Rob Gamley, President, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341