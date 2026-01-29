EMP METALS SUBMITS PERMIT FOR DRILLING OF BRACKISH WATER WELL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary permit applications to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources for the re-entry and testing of a brackish water well. The ground water testing permit has already been approved and received from the Water Security Agency.

The brackish water test well is located in close proximity to the 4-23 Project Aurora Demonstration Plant site in the Viewfield area of southeastern Saskatchewan. Testing the existing well is an important and cost-effective step in identifying additional, low salinity, brackish water sources for continued advancement towards commercial production scale up. The well will also be a source of brackish water that will be converted to process water for the Project Aurora Demo Plant.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "As we advance Project Aurora we will utilize a brackish water source to create clean process water which will not compete with traditional freshwater sources for irrigation, agricultural, or potable water. We are advancing numerous permit applications for Project Aurora and are extremely pleased with the support we are receiving from the Government of Saskatchewan, Rural Municipalities and communities in which we operate."

The Company anticipates receiving the permits in the near future and further updates will be provided as approval is obtained.

As previously reported, Project Aurora is a collaboration between Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks") and EMP Metals with a goal of applying innovation, reducing costs, and managing risks associated with lithium brine extraction and refining technology. The direct wellhead connected demonstration plant will process raw lithium brine into purified and concentrated lithium chloride ("CLC"). The CLC will then be transported to Saltworks' already established conversion plant in Richmond, BC, and continuously converted into lithium chemicals.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341