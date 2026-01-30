EMP METALS RECEIVES RE-ENTRY PERMIT AND MOBILIZES SERVICE RIG TO PROJECT AURORA; COMMENCES TRADING ON TRADEGATE EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Water Security Agency for the re-entry and testing of a brackish water well located in close proximity to the Project Aurora Demonstration Plant site in the Viewfield area of southeastern Saskatchewan (see press release dated January 29, 2026).

Since receiving approval of its required permits, groundwork and site preparation activities are already underway. A service drill rig is currently being mobilized to site and scheduled to begin work next week.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "We appreciate the Saskatchewan government, agencies and municipalities for their rapid permitting timelines and strong support for responsible development of the province's natural resources. We cannot overstate the importance of the province's streamlined permit approval process, allowing us to quickly advance commencement of the re-entry operations for a brackish water source at our Project Aurora Demonstration Plant. We look forward to providing further details as the work program begins."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its commons shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate") in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid, retail-focused trading platforms. EMP Metals joined Tradegate in order to facilitate greater access and visibility to European and international investors. The Company's listing can be found with the following ISIN: CA26871G1054 | WKN: A3C8EG | Symbol: 9ST.

The Tradegate listing complements EMP Metals' existing listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange (EMPS), the OTCQB in the Unites States (EMPPF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9ST).

The Project Aurora Demonstration Plant will establish, test, and optimize a wellhead connected, continuous flow, modular Hub and Spoke lithium extraction and refining model. The on-site program aims to unlock performance improvements and cost savings while de-risking future investments. Project Aurora, a joint initiative between EMP Metals and Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), is aimed at driving down costs, simplification, and leveraging the best available and most economic and innovative technology. As part of the collaborative's launch, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable, commercial refinery for EMP Metals utilizing data and insights from the demo plant project.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341