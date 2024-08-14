EMP METALS ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the "OTBC Agreement") with an arm's length marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") of Oakville, Ontario, whereby OTBC will provide marketing consulting and investor relations services to the Company, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution (collectively the "Services"), such as YouTube and X (formerly, Twitter).

The engagement of OTBC is for two terms of an aggregate of six weeks commencing on August 14, 2024 and ending on September 25, 2024, subject to mutual termination by the Company and OTBC or termination by the Company or OTBC if the other party is in material breach of the OTBC Agreement. As consideration for the Services, the Company will pay OTBC a cash fee of $150,000 plus applicable taxes, of which $75,000 plus applicable taxes is due on August 14, 2024 and $75,000 plus applicable taxes is due on September 5, 2024. If the OTBC Agreement is terminated, the Company will pay OTBC for the Services performed by OBTC up to and including the effective date of termination. OTBC has no relationship with the Company other than as provided for by the OTBC Agreement.

The Company's engagement with OTBC is another step in its efforts to enhance communication with the current investor community and expand visibility to a greater audience. OTBC specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For more information, please contact: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341