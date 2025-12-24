EMP METALS AMENDS TEMBO LOAN FACILITY WITH A CONVERSION FEATURE AND EXTENDS LOAN BY 18 MONTHS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its previous US $3 million loan facility (the "Loan") with Tembo Capital Holdings Guernsey Limited ("Tembo") by entering into a convertible loan agreement (the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Tembo whereby the maturity date of the Loan has been extended from December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2027, unless further extended by the parties, and permit all or any portion of the Loan to be converted by Tembo.

Under the terms of the Convertible Loan Agreement, Tembo will have the right to convert any or all of the Loan plus accrued interest into common shares of the Company (the "Conversion Shares") at a conversion price of $0.425 per Conversion Share. The Loan will bear interest at 13.5% per annum on any portion of the Principal Sum owed by the Company for the duration the Loan remains outstanding.

The Company has also agreed to pay Tembo an arrangement fee of US$150,000, which will be satisfied by the issuance of as satisfied by the issuance of 485,294 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Arrangement Fee Warrants"), with each Arrangement Fee Warrant being exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.425 per share until two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Convertible Loan Agreement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issuance.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341