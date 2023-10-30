EMN Over-Subscribes Pre-Series A Financing, Announces Strategic Investment from dsm-firmenich

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Enhanced Medical Nutrition, Inc. (EMN) today announced the successful closing of an over-subscribed Pre-Series A equity financing supported by dsm-firmenich venturing, The Kale Fund, Keiretsu Forum, and various angel investors. The financing comes on the heels of EMN's expansion across more than 150 orthopaedic providers. Proceeds of the transaction will be used to fund EMN's operations and growth.

EMN is a transformative food-as-medicine company with a mission to improve outcomes in surgery with nutrition. There are approximately 50 million surgeries in North America each year, and nearly 50% of these procedures involve patients who are malnourished and physically unprepared for the physical stress of it. The company has commercialized an evidence-based nutrition program to help patients prepare better and recover faster from surgery. EMN's initial focus is on orthopaedic surgery, and is undertaking significant clinical research with the expectation of expanding into cardiac and cancer surgeries.

"Every patient has a goal, whether it's returning to the comforts of their own home, regaining their independence, getting back to work, or regaining a healthy & active lifestyle. This is our inspiration. This financing is important because it will enable us to grow our team, expand our reach, and ultimately serve more surgical patients. Many thanks to our team, clinical partners, and investors for believing in us and supporting our mission," said Eric Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of EMN.

Food-as-medicine is the new frontier in healthcare with innovative and emerging treatment options. Medical foods, functional foods, and tailored meals offer patients a means to prevent and treat health conditions proactively.

About Enhanced Medical Nutrition (EMN):

EMN is a transformative food-as-medicine company with a mission to improve outcomes in surgery with nutrition. The company develops medical food products to help patients prepare better and recover faster from surgery and critical illness. www.emn.health.

About dsm-firmenich Venturing:

dsm-firmenich Venturing is the corporate venture arm of dsm-firmenich. As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, dsm-firmenich works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

About The Kale Fund:

Kale Investment Fund LP is a distinguished investment group based in Toronto, Canada, renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation in health and wellness ventures. With a dedicated focus on empowering entrepreneurs and high-potential opportunities, Kale Investment Fund LP leverages its extensive network and expertise to drive sustainable growth, cultivate transformative ideas, and create meaningful impact. www.thekalefund.com

About Keiretsu Forum:

Keiretsu Forum Canada is part of Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage angel investors. Founded in California in 2000, Keiretsu Forum now includes over 50 chapters across 30 countries globally. Keiretsu Forum invests more than $100 million annually in early-stage and growth companies. www.keiretsuforum.ca/.

SOURCE Enhanced Medical Nutrition

For further information: Henry Hu / Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]