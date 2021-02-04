Emmy-award winner Eric McCormack and CBC's Ginella Massa to host CJF Awards

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), the annual CJF Awards celebrates excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to journalism and recognizing emerging talent.

"I'm proud to be a part of this celebration of journalism at a time when informing Canadians and hearing stories of their lived experiences has never been more important," says Massa. "It's been an unprecedented year for news and storytelling in Canada and around the world, and I look forward to honouring our resilience and innovation."

To watch this free virtual ceremony, register at this link.



The Toronto-born McCormack recently completed 11 seasons as Will Truman on NBC's Will & Grace, for which he won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy in 2001. He has played lead roles in dozens of films and TV series, including Lonesome Dove, Trust Me and The Andromeda Strain. Besides starring in Perception, McCormack directed and produced the TV series. He has been honoured with a star on both Hollywood's and Canada's Walks of Fame.

Massa's Canada Tonight is a daily weeknight primetime program focused on the news of the day from a variety of diverse perspectives. A Canadian Screen Award-winner, she is best-known as Canada's first hijab-wearing television news reporter, local anchor and national host. With over a decade of experience, her on-air credits include CTV News, CityNews, Newstalk 1010 and Rogers TV. Her writing has been published by The Globe and Mail, The National Post, Chatelaine and Refinery29 Canada.

New awards featured at the virtual ceremony include the:

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Other awards being presented include the:

CJF Tribute;

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

Landsberg Award;

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award; and

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

