Eminent Resumes Drilling on Its Emerging Gold Discovery in Nevada

Paul Sun, CEO of Eminent Gold, commented:

" We are expanding the initial drill program that returned gold mineralization in each of the first three holes. HSRP now hosts five targets across a district-scale footprint, offering the analogous scale, structure, and chemistry of a major Carlin-style discovery. This next phase will build on geological vectoring from the initial holes and incorporate findings from a recent gravity survey, targeting the potential source of the gold identified."

The renewed program will focus on the Otis target -- one of five high-priority zones at HSRP (Figure 2). Recent gravity geophysics (released September 22, 2025) outline a multi-kilometer strike length along the Otis fault, emphasizing the scale of the system. While Phase I drilling confirmed gold mineralization at depth, much of the structure remains untested. This next phase aims to build on early success with targeted, high-impact core drilling.

The program has been approved by the joint Kinross–Eminent technical committee and aligns with Kinross Gold's strategic investment in Eminent, following their acquisition of a 9.9% equity stake earlier this year.

The upcoming drill program will include two core holes targeting the northeast-trending Otis fault, which hosts the gold mineralization encountered in Phase I (as released June 19, 2025). Hole HSC005 will test a key structural intersection between the Otis fault and the northwest-trending Little Humboldt fault (see Figures 3 and 4), originally defined by CSAMT geophysics. Hole HSC006 will be drilled from a new pad, oriented northwest to intersect the Otis fault and other potentially mineralized structures. Its exact azimuth and orientation will depend on the outcome of hole HSC005.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist of Eminent Gold, added:

"These two holes are excellent follow-ups to HSC002–004, helping us define the nature and extent of mineralization along the Otis fault and its intersection with the NW-trending Little Humboldt fault -- with those fault intersections being a highly prospective setting for Carlin-type gold systems1. Hole HSC006 will target the Otis fault and other mineralized structure from a pad we have not used before."

The Hot Springs Range Project is part of Eminent's broader portfolio of district-scale exploration assets in Nevada. The Company remains committed to applying modern exploration techniques to uncover new gold systems in underexplored regions of the state.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, PGeo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement

Mineralization, resources, or reserves reported on adjacent or nearby properties, or within the same geological trend, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as a basis for potential mineralization or economic viability at the Company's property. All exploration results are subject to further analysis, and there is no guarantee of future resource definition or development.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of major gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Celts and Gilbert South.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

