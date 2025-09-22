Eminent Gravity Geophysics Reveals Regional-Scale Gold Targets at HSRP in Nevada

Drawing on his extensive work in similar Nevada districts and a thorough evaluation of Eminent's existing datasets, Wright has identified five distinct exploration targets (see Figure 2).

Three of these targets lie within the northeast-trending HSR corridor (Figure 2), corroborating Eminent's existing Otis, Sitka, and Eden targets originally delineated through aerial photo interpretation. This marks the first geophysical confirmation of these potentially mineralized structures, pinpointing their locations and demonstrating that the corridor hosts over 10 kilometers of cumulative strike length, defined by multiple NE-trending faults. Most of these structures are obscured by post-mineral basalt flows and alluvial cover (Figure 2).

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"This is shaping up to be one of the most compelling exploration opportunities in Nevada. As we continue to advance the project, our thesis that this project represents an analog to the world-class Getchell Trend is being increasingly validated, supported by growing evidence for multiple discovery opportunities across the system. With drilling set to resume shortly and active progress across our other two projects, Gilbert South and Celts, Eminent is entering a pivotal phase of growth."

Eminent has subdivided the HSR corridor into:

The NE Otis Corridor, a portion of which was drilled by Eminent at its southern extent;



The Eden Corridor;



The SW Otis Corridor.

The Otis and Eden targets are separated by a prominent gravity low, interpreted as a post-mineral basin (Figure 2).

Eminent's prior drilling program validated the potential of these structures, intersecting gold mineralization in all three holes along a 400-meter segment of the NE-trending Otis fault (see news release dated June 19, 2025). This NE structural orientation is characteristic of many Carlin-type deposits, notably the Turquoise Ridge deposit located 15 kilometers southeast of HSRP, underscoring the significance of these newly identified faults.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director of the Company, commented:

"This gravity survey has uncovered regional-scale potential across HSRP that far exceeds our initial expectations. What began as three distinct targets is now part of a much larger, structurally connected system with multiple zones showing equal promise. Over the coming months, we'll be conducting detailed prospecting, mapping, and potentially additional geophysical programs to validate these targets. At the same time, we're preparing to resume drilling on the open-ended mineralization already confirmed in our earlier program."

The remaining two targets are defined by the largest density contrasts observed on the property. Target Four is a high-density anomaly, interpreted by Wright as a possible magmatic intrusion. Such intrusions are critical across Nevada's major Carlin trends, as they induce structural and chemical disruptions in surrounding sedimentary host rocks, enhancing both permeability and reactivity.

Target Five is a distinct gravity low, interpreted as a recessively weathered basin infilled with post-mineral basalt. These basins typically form due to structural extension and alteration of original host rocks, making them highly prospective exploration targets.

Geophysical Survey Methods

A total of 1,002 gravity stations comprise the unedited data set. The gravity station distribution includes a 400-meter square grid over the Eden target and 200-meter square grid over the Otis target (different grids are outlined by different shades of gray in Figure 2).

Relative gravity measurements were made with a LaCoste & Romberg Model-G gravity meters. Survey control was provided by a Leica survey systems operated in rapid static mode. The gravity surveys are tied to the US Department of Defense gravity base at Winnemucca (DoD Reference 0474-1).

Field data including station identifier, local time, gravity reading, measured slope, and operator remarks were recorded in the field in notebooks. The recorded data were then entered into a notebook computer in the form of GeoSoft RAW gravity files. Survey coordinates were transferred digitally. All gravity data processing was performed with the Xcelleration Gravity module of Oasis montaj (Version 7.0). The gravity data were processed to Complete Bouguer Gravity over a range of densities from 2.00 g/cc through 3.00 g/cc at steps of 0.05 g/cc using standard procedures and formulas.

Terrain corrections were calculated to a distance of 167 kilometers for each gravity station. The terrain correction for the distance of 0 to 10 meters around each station was calculated using a sloped triangle method with the average slopes measured in the field, correction for the distance of 10 meters to 2,000 meters around each station was calculated using a combination of a prism method and a sectional ring method with digital terrain from 10- meter Digital Elevation Models (DEM). The terrain correction for the distance of 2 to 167 kilometers around each station was calculated using the sectional ring method and digital terrain from 90-meter DEMs.

Data Processing

Data provided by the field crew includes the gravity data corrected to the complete Bouguer anomaly (CBA) stage for a number of densities. Determination of the most suitable Bouguer density is critical for removal of topographic effects in the data. Three density profiles were selected for analysis to establish the Bouguer density for processing. They were selected to cross rugged topographic features as well as a variety of lithologies mapped by Jones, 1987.

A review of the density profiles indicates that a reasonable overall density for the lithologies involved is 2.50 g/cc. The CBA 2.50 g/cc data were gridded with a Kriging algorithm using a spacing of 50 meters, which is 25% of the 200-meter detail grid station spacing. This product is termed the CBA or GRAV. The CBA data were processed with a proprietary procedure to produce a smoothed regional grid (GRAV_UC), which subtracted from the CBA grid yields a residual (GRAV_RES) grid. Finally, the total horizontal gradient (GRAV_HG) and first vertical derivatives (GRAV_VD) were computed from the CBA gravity.

The initial figure produced is the standard complete Bouguer gravity over topography, which is shown in Figure 2. This is the standard data product from which other secondary products are derived. Data range is 18 mgals. Secondary targets derived from this include figures which show the horizontal gradient over Google Earth, residual over geology, vertical derivative over topography and upward continued gravity with contours over topography.

All products of this study were used by Jim Wright to interpret the structures and contacts present on the property.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by, Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Jones, E. A., 1997, Geologic map of the Hot Springs Peak quadrangle and the southeast part of the Little Poverty quadrangle, Nevada: NBMG map FS 14c.

Cautionary Statement

Mineralization, resources, or reserves reported on adjacent or nearby properties, or within the same geological trend, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as a basis for potential mineralization or economic viability at the Company's property. All exploration results are subject to further analysis, and there is no guarantee of future resource definition or development.

