Eminent Stakes Key Claims at HSRP as Drilling Progresses and New Targets Emerge

The newly acquired claims, totaling 441 hectares, are strategically located in the northwest portion of the HSRP property, directly over anomalies identified in Eminent's 2025 gravity survey. These anomalies include a potential buried intrusion and a recessed basin--defined by the strongest density contrasts observed on the property to date (Figure 3).

The high-density anomaly is interpreted as a possible magmatic intrusion. Such intrusions are critical features across Nevada's major Carlin trends, where they drive structural and chemical disruption in surrounding sedimentary host rocks, enhancing both permeability and reactivity.

To the northeast, a distinct gravity low is interpreted as a recessively weathered basin infilled with post-mineral basalt. These basins typically form through structural extension and alteration of original host rocks, making them highly prospective targets for gold exploration.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist, commented:

"This expansion enhances our land position in what we believe is an emerging gold district. We are evaluating the broader potential while advancing core drilling at our Otis target. The new claims give us access to distinct anomalies supported by recent gravity and geochemical data."

HSRP is part of Eminent's broader portfolio of district-scale exploration assets in Nevada. The Company remains committed to using modern exploration techniques to uncover new gold systems in underexplored regions of the state.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, PGeo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement

Mineralization, resources, or reserves reported on adjacent or nearby properties, or within the same geological trend, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as a basis for potential mineralization or economic viability at the Company's property. All exploration results are subject to further analysis, and there is no guarantee of future resource definition or development.

1. Nevada Gold Mines. "Turquoise Ridge Technical Report." March 2024. https://s25.q4cdn.com/322814910/files/doc_downloads/operations/ngm/Turquoise-Ridge-Technical-Report-March2024.pdf

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun

CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

Twitter: @eminent_gold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery of world-class deposits in Nevada. Led by a multidisciplinary team with a track record of success, the Company applies modern exploration techniques and fresh thinking to unlock new gold systems across the Great Basin. Eminent's portfolio includes three high-conviction assets: the Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Eminent Gold Corp., Phone: +1 604-505-7751, Email: [email protected]