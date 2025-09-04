Eminent Mobilizes for Pivotal Drill Phase at HSRP

The maiden drill program at HSRP delivered encouraging results with grades up to 8 g/t Au (see Table 1), confirming gold mineralization and supporting the Company's exploration model in a previously untested corridor within the Hot Springs Range. The project lies across a basin from the Getchell Trend, one of Nevada's most prolific gold-producing districts with a legacy of high-grade deposits. While not adjacent, HSRP shares regional structural characteristics with this prolific trend, supporting the Company's belief in the broader potential of this underexplored area. The upcoming drill phase will build on this momentum, with gravity data revealing the most prospective zones within the system and laying the groundwork for district-scale exploration at HSRP.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"Our maiden drill program at HSRP confirmed a new gold-bearing system in previously untested terrain across the basin. This next phase of drilling is a critical step toward advancing the Otis discovery, where we believe the northeast structure may be the source of mineralization intercepted earlier—potentially indicative of a Carlin-style deposit.

Eminent holds a portfolio of high-conviction, discovery-driven gold projects across Nevada: HSRP, Celts, and Gilbert South. Within HSRP, there are three high-priority areas—Otis, Eden, and Sitka. These targets share key geological traits with Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks. This opportunity emerged from applying new concepts in a prolific, gold-endowed region of the USA and has the potential to deliver considerable discoveries."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by, Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) As

(ppm) NR date Including HSC002 272.8 275.7 2.9 2.2 2107 1/16/25

HSC002 310.4 314.3 3.9 2.4* 807 3/05/25 0.5 m of 8 g/t Au HSC002 347.1 351.7 4.6 1.4* 2252 3/05/25 0.9 m of 4.4 g/t Au HSC003 178.4 180.9 3.6 0.4 744 6/19/25

HSC004 178.6 186.5 7.9 1.2 1403 6/19/25

HSC004 239.5 243.5 4.0 2.4 2836 6/19/25

HSC004 250.9 254.2 3.3 0.5 406 6/19/25



Table 1. Composite intercepts from drill holes HSC002-4 at Eminent's HSRP Project

Intercepts based on QA/QC protocols disclosed in the June 19, 2025 News Release.

*Composite assays represent weighted averages of individual intercepts.

Cautionary Statement



References to nearby districts such as the Getchell Trend are for geological context only and should not be construed as indicating mineralization on Eminent's properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun

CEO & Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

