Eminent Gold Welcomes Ann Carpenter, Mining Veteran, To Its Board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ann Carpenter to its Board of Directors. Ms. Carpenter holds a Bachelors in Geology and has over 35 years of experience in mining and mineral development, legislation and government affairs, sustainability, and project development. She was formerly the President, COO, and Director of US Gold Corp. and is currently the CEO and Director of Remote Energy Solutions LLC and Director of Ensign Gold. Her work spans the globe, having worked in the USA, Mexico, South America, Africa, and Canada. She has been active for over three decades in many professional societies and associations, including American Exploration & Mining Association, Geological Society of Nevada, and MMSA.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"We are thrilled to bring Ann onto the board as she is a seasoned mining and mineral development professional with over thirty-five years in our industry. She comes with global experience in corporate and business development, property and corporate valuation, and strategic planning and implementation. Ann's background and experience will be a significant complement to the company's active growth plans of making world class discoveries in Nevada.

I would also like to thank Sam Vella for his involvement as a long standing director and for his part in the formation of Eminent Gold."

Ms. Carpenter commented:

"The quality of the exploration projects that have been assembled in Nevada are impressive for a place that has seen so much exploration. Eminent's technical team has impressed me with the work they have done so far and I am honored to assist them to build a solid foundation here, in my backyard, where I can contribute on multiple levels."

Eminent also announces that Samuel Vella is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective March 18, 2021 but will remain a consultant to the Company. Eminent would like to thank Samuel Vella for his service as a valued board member since 2017.

In connection with Ms. Carpenter's appointment, the Company has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Carpenter at $0.79 per share, exercisable for a period of 5 years. The stock options will vest immediately and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, and Spanish Moon District.

