EMINENT ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND DEBT SETTLEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. ("Eminent" or the "Company") (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) announces that it expects to close the second and final tranche of its private placement and debt settlement on or before September 29, 2023.

For further details on the private placement and debt settlement, see the Company's news releases dated June 28, 2023 and July 26, 2023, each filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Eminent

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South and Spanish Moon District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Sun"

CEO and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.