Emerson Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Delivering Smart Software that Drives Cleaner Energy

Emerson offers best-in-class solutions for generating renewable and reliable power that helps customers meet their business goals

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the power and energy (P&E) automation space and, based on its findings, recognizes Emerson with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Emerson is a recognized global powerhouse in sustainable solutions for industrial automation based on its industry-leading expertise and extensive research and development.

Click here for more insight: https://best-practices.frost.com/emerson-enabling-technology-leader

Emerson

To maintain its high standards, the company continually promotes innovation. One major solution that exemplifies its innovative approach is Emerson's Ovation™ Green, a comprehensive software and technology portfolio that integrates control, monitoring and management of renewable energy assets into a single, integrated automation framework.

The company's pioneering portfolio delivers real-time access to a wealth of data, providing key insights into equipment, asset and fleet performance and capacity for improvement. Additionally, customers can install the company's purpose-built and customizable software as a stand-alone solution or as part of a larger automation ecosystem. This makes Emerson's solution a top choice for key players in this market.

"Emerson's innovative Ovation™ Green portfolio enables the optimal management of multiple renewable energy assets independently of the equipment's manufacturer or system type. The company's innovative platform solves one of the main challenges in P&E: the difficulty accessing, interpreting, and managing large amounts of data received during energy production and storage," said Maria Agustina de Sarriera, energy and environment research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Emerson's highly differentiated portfolio enables its customers to meet the evolving demands of an increasingly challenging marketplace. It helps them optimize operations, minimize inefficiencies in data management and simplify integration between management tools, which boosts businesses' overall productivity and allows them to uphold global standards of sustainability.

As a result, the Ovation™ Green portfolio firmly positions Emerson at the forefront of innovation in the P&E automation market and differentiates it from its closest competitors via cutting-edge, adaptable software that seamlessly integrates automated processes and streamlines energy production.

"The key to Ovation™ Green is full operational visibility and data integration: disruptive technology and industry expertise in P&E assets combined with the best-quality automation solutions in the market to optimize Emerson customers' production yields. Integrating technology expertise with in-depth knowledge of platform management, maintenance, reliability, and safety in a single and straightforward holistic approach creates a significant difference for P&E customers; the ability to automatically integrate and contextualize process and equipment data and functionality into one framework to maximize energy production is the most unique and creative feature of Ovation™ Green," noted de Sarriera.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: +1 (210) 247-3823

E: [email protected]

About Emerson

Emerson is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Contact:

Denise Clarke

P: +1 (512) 587-5879

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan