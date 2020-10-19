Emerging Office sector leader joins Avison Young as Principal

Devin Ringham will specialize in occupier solutions and agency leasing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Keenan, Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young's Vancouver office, today announced that Devin Ringham has joined Avison Young as a Principal specializing in office occupier solutions and agency leasing in Vancouver.

"Devin brings impeccable market knowledge, collaborative spirit and professionalism that is completely aligned to the strong and accomplished office leasing team here in Vancouver," said Keenan. "He's a bright young star in the metro Vancouver marketplace and we're excited to welcome Devin as our partner as we help clients navigate office occupier strategies that set them up for success now and in the future."

Metro Vancouver has grown in recent years to reflect a more diversified economy. According to data in Avison Young's Mid-Year 2020 Office Market Report released in August, the initial impacts of the pandemic had not fundamentally altered the dynamics of the Metro Vancouver office market as vacancy in the suburbs reached record lows and downtown Vancouver continued to post one of the tightest office vacancy rates in North America. Ringham joins a team focused on delivering best-in-class services, subject matter expertise and resources to seamlessly deliver optimized solutions tailored to occupiers' business needs.

"Avison Young has been building something special and I am grateful for the opportunity to join as a principal and continue in my career at the firm," said Ringham. "We share a lot of the same values and I believe Avison Young's Principal-led ownership, collaborative culture and client-centric business model is a powerful combination."

Ringham joins Avison Young after nearly a decade at Colliers International where he was an Associate Vice-President focusing on office sales and leasing. Ringham also serves as a NAIOP board member and the Committee Chair for NAIOP's Developing Leaders program.

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

For further information: Kate Murphy, Global Director of External Communications: +1.704.413.0234, [email protected]; Michael Keenan, Principal and Managing Director, Vancouver: +1.604.647.5081, [email protected]; Devin Ringham, Principal, Vancouver: +1.604.687.7331, [email protected]

