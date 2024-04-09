Emerging Canadian Telecom Radio Provider selects Toronto based Manufacturing Partner to Deliver ORAN Radios to Mobile Operators

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Bluewaves Mobility Innovation Inc. (BMI), an emerging Canadian wireless system and device provider of state-of-the-art Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Radio Units, announced today that it has selected Microart Services Inc. from Markham, Ontario as its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partner to manufacture its portfolio of next generation 4G & 5G radios.

Canadian 4G/5G radio manufacturing has started in the greater Toronto area. (CNW Group/Bluewaves Mobility Innovation Inc.)

"We're pleased to have selected Microart Services Inc. as our manufacturing partner to build our next generation of ORAN radios. With over 40 years of experience in the electronics industry, we're confident that Microart will be able to support our manufacturing and Supply Chain needs" said Mike Holl, VP of Operations at BMI. "Working with a local EMS partner not only gives us additional flexibility in terms of lead times and Supply Chain agility, but it allows us to act quickly in terms of new product development as well as enabling new job creation right here in Ontario; something that we are very proud to be a part of..."



Commenting on the selection by BMI, Mark Wood, CEO of Microart said the following: "Innovation is at the heart of Canadian manufacturing, and we're thrilled to join forces with BMI for the debut of their cutting-edge ORAN radios. Our engineering and supply chain management teams have been diligently working alongside BMI to ensure a seamless production ramp-up in 2024."



With Microart now as its official EMS partner, BMI brings together radio design and manufacturing to the greater Toronto area as it continues to execute its strategy to create a robust, resilient and secure North American ORAN supply chain. BMI is very proud to bring radio manufacturing back to Canada.

This collaboration between Microart and BMI underscores the thriving ecosystem of Canadian manufacturing, showcasing the nation's prowess in technological advancement and global competitiveness.

About Bluewaves Mobility Innovation Inc.

BMI designs and manufactures a full portfolio of LTE & NR sub 6Ghz RAN solutions ranging from Massive MIMO to small cell radios on its TDD and FDD platforms based on ORAN standards.

About Microart Services Inc.

Microart is a leading Canadian electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Microart delivers excellence in every project, driving industry-leading results.

SOURCE Bluewaves Mobility Innovation Inc.

For further information: Darron Enright, Director of Business Development, [email protected]