Emergency Preparedness Exercise Set for Feb. 23-25

During the three-day exercise, OPG, the Region of Durham, Municipality of Clarington, City of Oshawa, and various other provincial and federal government organizations will work together to test the interoperability and elements of their respective response plans during a simulated incident. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), which is responsible for regulating nuclear stations in Canada, will observe the exercise and provide feedback to OPG.

Lessons learned from the exercise will be used to update response plans and reinforce collective emergency response preparedness at all levels.

Quick facts:

OPG stations operate inside the strictest standards and regulatory requirements to ensure communities are always safe.

The Ontario government and its partners, including OPG, Bruce Power and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, regularly conduct exercises to test their emergency response plans.

government and its partners, including OPG, Bruce Power and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, regularly conduct exercises to test their emergency response plans. Through the Durham Emergency Management Office, local municipalities have emergency plans in place to implement the provincial plan.

Emergency Management Office, local municipalities have emergency plans in place to implement the provincial plan. Residents near nuclear facilities are encouraged to learn what to do in the unlikely event of an emergency.

Quotes:

"This large-scale exercise at Darlington Nuclear is an excellent opportunity for OPG and partner organizations to practice their emergency response plans and procedures – there is no such thing as being too prepared," said Steve Gregoris, OPG's Chief Nuclear Officer. "Drills like this help ensure all partners know their roles to protect the safety of the public and the environment in the highly unlikely event of an emergency."

"All nuclear power plants in Canada are required to conduct full-scale emergency training exercises every three years to ensure the effectiveness of their emergency response plans and ability to ensure the safety of Canadians and the environment," said Elaine Kanasewich, Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness, CNSC. "We use these exercises to review and evaluate the effectiveness of operators' comprehensive emergency management programs as part of our regulatory oversight as well as to validate the CNSC's own ability to respond to any type of nuclear incident."

"Emergency preparedness and training are critical. These real-world exercises test our capabilities, intergovernmental communications and processes to ensure that we are ready for any scenario. Exercise Unified Command allows us to evaluate our response and make any necessary improvements to enhance our readiness knowing that a nuclear emergency is highly unlikely," said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster.

"Durham Region is Canada's premier nuclear host community, and safety is always our priority. As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, while under a declared state of emergency, participating in this emergency response exercise demonstrates our commitment and dedication to safety and preparedness," said John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO, Region of Durham. "With this ongoing COVID situation, we've seen the importance of a coordinated response between various community groups and organizations. I enthusiastically welcome any opportunity to improve our response plans and preparedness."

"Routine exercises such as this one are an essential part of a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness," said Teepu Khawja, Chief, Emergency Management Ontario. "Being better prepared to respond to emergencies helps ensure Ontario is as resilient as possible so that our communities remain safe."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg