Emergency Disaster Services Team Mobilize in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for Churchill Falls Wildfire Response

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the rapidly escalating Churchill Falls wildfires, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) has mobilized in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to provide critical support and relief to Churchill Falls residents.

The Salvation Army EDS volunteers serving evacuated Churchill Falls residents during relief efforts. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador Division)

The Salvation Army EDS team has been onsite since 12 a.m. providing food and hydration to those who evacuated from Churchill Falls late last night. "We are committed to providing support and care where needed," says Steven Hynes, Director of Emergency Disaster Services. "Together, with our community partners, we can do our best to try and make the residents feel comfortable as they deal with the stress of evacuation and the unknown."

There are volunteers currently being led on the ground by Mike Barry, Emergency Disaster Services Specialist, and Major Byron Kean, ministry unit leader in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "We are currently assessing the need and are ready to serve," says Mike.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide updates on response efforts through official social media channels. For real-time information, follow @SalvationArmyNL on Facebook and X.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador Division

For further information: Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army - Atlantic Division, 709-743-3648, [email protected]