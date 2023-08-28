EMERGE Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 Revenue of $6.2M compared to $8.6M in Q2 2022. Revenue for Q2 2022 would have been $7.1M when excluding revenue from US operations and trading that were eliminated in 2022.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced results for its three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"Despite the macro climate, we're pleased to have delivered another quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow from operations, both exceeding last year. Q2 also marks our second consecutive quarter with gross margin exceeding 50%, reflecting the team's various gross margin enhancement initiatives. Our revenue in Q2 2023 was down vs. Q2 2022 in large part due to the unprofitable truLOCAL US operations and trading divisions eliminated in late 2022, in addition to what we view as more normalized post-pandemic revenue levels reflected in recent quarters. We expect the second half of 2023 to offer a more apples-to-apples revenue comparison. Notwithstanding, EMERGE'S overall revenue remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels (2019), with some of our brands showing healthy organic growth year over year," commented Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

This marks EMERGE's second financial report which classifies BattlBox as discontinued operations, with prior period results also restated to reflect the reclassification where noted. The Company completed its sale of BattlBox in April 2023.

Sale of WagJag

In July 2023, the Company entered into an agreement to sell WagJag and BeRightBack. In August 2023, pursuant to the sale of WagJag and BeRightBack (the "Transaction"), the Company received cash consideration of $1M on closing of the Transaction.

EMERGE originally acquired the business for $500,000 from Torstar Corp in 2017. The Company expects further HQ cost reductions in association with the sale of WagJag, given the reduced overheads required to service the go-forward brand portfolio.

Following the Transaction, EMERGE retains 5 brands across 3 main verticals (Pets, Grocery, and Golf) in Canada and the U.S., namely WholesalePet, truLOCAL, Carnivore Club, UnderPar, and JustGolfStuff.

Senior Debt Update

The Company entered into an amendment agreement to the Company's amended and restated credit agreement dated October 27, 2022, with its existing lender (the "ARCA") pursuant to which, inter alia, the Company repaid the lender $400,000 from proceeds of the Transaction.

The Company's senior credit facility is currently at $15.85M, down from $25M a year ago.

The Company remains in good standing with its existing lender, which it has worked with since November 2019, and continue explore options to refinance the debt.

"Q2 was also a critical quarter to progress on debt paydown, in large part facilitated by the sale of BattlBox, and more recently supplemented by the sale of WagJag completed in Q3. Our senior debt facility now sits at $15.85M, down from $25M a year ago, expected to result in substantial interest savings, exceeding $1M on an annualized basis. We plan to continue to be relentless in both driving operational improvements and paying down debt. We have a valuable e-commerce brand portfolio, including multiple profitable businesses that deserve more attention, and we believe our recent streamlining efforts will help us focus on our most compelling opportunities," continued Halazon.

Top Priorities

The Company's top priorities in the near-term are to i) continue to pay down debt and reduce interest expense, ii) drive organic growth from existing portfolio, iii) extract further operational efficiencies, and iv) enhance EBITDA to cash flow conversion.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 29 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its second quarter results. To access the conference call, please dial (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 and provide conference ID 27428178.

Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online at: https://app.webinar.net/Bj8ekNnknAv

Selected Financial Highlights

The tables below set out selected financial information and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR.





Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30,



2023 $ 2022 $ 2023 $ 2022 $ Gross Merchandise Sales1

20,162,035 22,059,810 41,135,852 46,306,388 Total revenue

6,165,929 8,632,604 13,190,175 18,340,736 Adjusted EBITDA1

125,990 85,943 441,419 570,652 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(1,648,252) (908,455) (3,763,144) (3,827,703) Net (loss) income

(1,954,819) (820,833) (4,084,532) (3,645,953) Basic and diluted (loss) per share from continuing operations and total

(0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.04)



Results from BattlBox have been reclassified to discontinued operations.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Refer to section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.



The following table highlights Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of the Company's reported results to its adjusted measures:



Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30,

2023 $ 2022 $ 2023 $ 2022 $ Net (loss) income (1,954,819) (820,833) (4,084,532) (3,645,953) Add back:







Finance costs 858,553 946,951 1,917,852 1,847,152 Income taxes (608,141) 95,732 (731,003) 12,164 Amortization 1,222,941 1,216,707 2,450,188 2,409,592 EBITDA (481,466) 1,438,557 (447,495) 622,955 Share-based compensation 38,359 93,084 115,564 226,899 Transaction cost 57,542 143,157 204,057 327,869 Foreign exchange and other losses (gains) 508,221 (931,667) 551,138 (479,103) Fair value change in contingent consideration (303,233) (569,566) (303,233) 53,782 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 306,567 (87,622) 321,388 (181,750) Adjusted EBITDA 125,990 85,943 441,419 570,652



The following table highlights GMS and a reconciliation of the Company's reported results to its adjusted measures:



Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30,

2023 $ 2022 $ 2023 $ 2022 $ Revenue 6,165,929 8,632,604 13,190,175 18,340,736 Adjusted for:







Merchant costs deducted from net revenue 14,131,053 13,800,796 28,649,255 28,986,884 Sales added to deferred revenue and value of orders fulfilled not included in revenue 1,720,662 1,385,498 3,314,377 3,109,486 Deferred and other adjustments to revenue recognized (1,820,285) (1,633,543) (3,749,239) (3,877,155) Advertising revenue (35,324) (125,545) (268,716) (253,563) GMS 20,162,035 22,059,810 41,135,852 46,306,388



About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of quality niche e-commerce brands in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to offerings across our pets, premium meat/grocery, and golf verticals. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Follow EMERGE

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. Gross Merchandise Sales ("GMS"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to revenue or net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. GMS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

GMS as defined by management is the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services, excluding applicable taxes and net of discounts and refunds. Management believes GMS provides a useful measure for the dollar volume of e-commerce transactions made through our platforms and an indicator for our business performance.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA as defined by management means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

A reconciliation of the adjusted measures is included in the Company's management discussion & analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A, Prospectus Supplement and Annual Information Form and are available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President and CEO

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

