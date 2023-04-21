EMERGE Provides Update on Sale of BattlBox

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE", or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announces that the previously disclosed sale of Battlbox LLC ("BattlBox") is expected to close on or prior to April 28, 2023.

The Company has also entered into an amendment agreement to the Company's amended and restated credit agreement with its existing lender (the "ARCA") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to repay a minimum of $7,000,000 by April 28, 2023, instead of April 21, 2023.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands across North America. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, meat/grocery, golf and discounted experiences, among other categories. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

