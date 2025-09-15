EMERGE to Present at 3 Upcoming Investor and E-Commerce Events

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a Canadian portfolio of premium brands, announced that EMERGE will attend and present at the following upcoming events:

Cantech Letter Investment Conference 2025 ("Cantech")

On October 9, 2025, EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon will present and conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors at Cantech held in Toronto.

Cantech is an exclusive gathering of Canadian technology leaders, investors and innovators.

Event Information

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025 ("Planet MicroCap")

During October 21-23, 2025, Mr. Halazon will present and conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors at Planet Microcap held in Toronto.

Planet MicroCap brings together the best investors and thought leaders in MicroCap, and quality MicroCap investing opportunities.

Event Information

ECOM North

On September 23, 2025, Mr. Halazon will deliver a presentation entitled "15 years of building, buying and selling ECOM brands" at ECOM North held in Toronto.

ECOM North is a leading e-commerce summit designed to connect founders and industry leaders.

Event Information

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM) is a Canadian e-commerce and retail portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]