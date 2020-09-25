EMERGE Places in Top 5 on The Globe and Mail's Retail & E-Commerce Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Ranks 22nd Overall. Three-Year Growth rate of 2,203%.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Inc., ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America, today announced it placed No. 5 in the Retail & E-Commerce category, and No. 22 overall, on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. EMERGE earned its spot with a three-year growth rate of 2,203%, placing it amongst the top 3 fastest growing pure play e-commerce companies in the country.

"The team's relentless execution over the years has catapulted us to the forefront of Canadian e-commerce, alongside the country's most explosive companies," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE. "The e-commerce sector has seen more growth in the last 6 months than it has in the prior 10 years, and EMERGE has amassed a 2 million member portfolio of Canada's most coveted shopping sites including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, and JustGolfStuff.ca, with more acquisitions in the works. Importantly, we have done so with discipline and agility, leveraging our proprietary platform to drive sustainable growth."

EMERGE is in the process of obtaining a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce assets. We connect over 2 million members with 12,000 merchant partners across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provide limited-time offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, and JustGolfStuff.ca, among other brands.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

