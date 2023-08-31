EMERGE Issues Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced the granting of restricted share units (the "RSUs") pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

A total of 5,190,916 RSUs were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The RSUs have a one-year vesting schedule and were issued with an effective price of between $0.065 and $0.20 per share. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

The directors of the Company have agreed to suspend their cash retainer and accept compensation in the form of RSUs.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of quality niche e-commerce brands in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to offerings across our pets, premium meat/grocery, and golf verticals. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

